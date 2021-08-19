Could the "Project Americas" GTA 6 rumor be true? All you need to know

The first major alleged leak for GTA 6 was Project Americas, reported by Inside Gaming. The title alluded to the fact that the next GTA game could feature both North and South America.

It was supposedly a codename for GTA 6 during its development. The report also stated that the upcoming game would be set in Vice City. This undoubtedly awakened excitement among most GTA fans, who wished to return to the iconic city again.

However, in recent times, many doubts have been raised regarding this leak. Some reliable sources have outright refuted this information, while others have used it to create their own fake information.

Could the GTA 6 "Project Americas" leak be true?

The above video was the original Project Americas leak, which has since been used to make a few alleged leaks on Reddit. This video talked about the upcoming GTA game and how it would be set in Vice City. It also talked about a possible female lead in the game.

However, the most important point made in the leak coincided with the codename itself. The term "Project Americas" implies that the map in GTA 6 will include parts of both North and South America. This is also what the leak claimed, which would make sense if the game is set in Vice City.

The recent Cayo Perico Heist update for GTA Online featured the island of Cayo Perico. This island is located off the coast of Colombia, giving it a distinct South American atmosphere.

The coke trade in the 80s and 90s happened between Miami and South America. The GTA Universe can thus portray Vice City alongside such a South American location.

Refuting the leaks

Tom Henderson, a reputable informer in the video games industry, came up with his own set of leaks. He's best known for providing accurate information on Call of Duty and Battlefield games.

Henderson has tweeted out that 80% of the Project Americas leak is false. According to a Reddit leak, the game begins in 1980 and progresses to the present day. Henderson agrees that Vice City will be the setting for GTA 6 but insists that it will be a contemporary setting.

Henderson has also repeatedly stated that he is not known for GTA leaks, and his information may not be 100% accurate. However, his leaks have been confirmed by Jason Schreier, a reputed video game journalist. Henderson's claims, according to Schreier, are consistent with what he's learned from his own sources.

Schreier has also debunked the Project Americas Reddit leak, pointing out that anything with such detailed bullet points is obviously fake. As such, it would be wiser for GTA fans to trust the more reputable sources.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

