Redditor shares some ideas regarding the Wanted system in GTA 6

GTA 5 has been around for a decade and is now looking at a relaunch for its third generation (Expanded and Enhanced). Gamers have been talking about the next installment ever since. Leaks are always there for fans to decode, but suggestions are also numerous on social media platforms.

The GTA 6 Reddit page is full of fan theories and suggestions about how the game should be made. They dive deep into intricate details and also have superficial discussions on topics. This article talks about one such suggestion regarding the wanted level system in the current version of the game.

Redditor has a few ideas on how to improve the wanted system in GTA 6

Redditor u/Interesting_Post72 (well justified name) shared a few ideas on improving the wanted system for the upcoming game. The first few things to take into consideration are the features talked about in the post is with regards to the single-player story mode and not online. Secondly, the ideas presently will only make sense if the game is set in modern times and not retro.

RDR 2 took large strides ahead with its advanced wanted/police system, which introduced the witness system as well. However, there are many improvements that can be made. Let's break down the suggested wanted level (stars) a player can get.

One Star: Harrassment, reckless driving, suspicious activities, etc. Two Stars: Shoplifting, vandalism, etc. Three Stars: Drug dealing, robbery, trying to evade, resisting arrest etc. Four Stars: Pulling a gun on an officer, arson, armed assualt, etc. Five Stars: Terrorism, mass homicide, etc. Six Stars: National guard steps in with advanced vehicles, weapons and tactics.

The witness system can be based on the RDR 2 model but should have improvements which make it better suited to GTA. For instance, everyone in the vicinity will be witnesses to the crime. However, not every NPC will report it and this may depend on the gravity of the crime committed. Persuading a witness to not report the crime will depend on the gamer's ability.

Investigations are a new step, the Redditor suggests. Once a crime is reported, the police will start investigations which can last up to an in-game week. Till then, specific parts of the map can be marked. Roaming around in the same vehicle and wearing the same clothes will result in the police identifying the culprit quicker.

Manhunts can also be initiated by the police if the identity of the culprit is known to them. This only happens if the crime results in a 3 star or more wanted level. To get rid of the manhunt, players can either bribe the police in GTA, lay low till the manhunt is over or turn themselves in.

These are just some of the top ideas from the very deep and detailed Reddit post. It will be interesting to see if Rockstar implements anything of this nature. No doubt these will make the game a lot more enjoyable and immersive.

Why GTA 6 needs to change the wanted level system?

The Grand Theft Auto Universe is home to probably the largest fan base in the gaming realm. These fans are vocal and like to communicate with devs. The reactions since Grand Theft Auto 5 came out were pretty straightforward.

The current game's wanted level system has become a joke at this point. It is imbalanced beyond repair and players can often be seen trolling the LSPD.

Sometimes the LSPD just can't be taken seriously. A player climbs over walls and evades the cops on foot.

Another very annoying feature about the current version of the game is that no matter how petty a crime may be, the police are always out to kill.

When stuff like this happens, one can only imagine the potent amount of blood lust that resides in the LSPD's veins.

This really sums up the current situation and the sad state the LSPD AI sits in.

Edited by R. Elahi