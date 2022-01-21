GTA Online player seems to get a wanted level for simply jumping

This short clip on Reddit was uploaded by u/YT_FitzyOCE and showed a GTA Online player seemingly minding their business when they get into a spot of trouble with the police.

This video is not as crazy as some griefer videos that Redditor's love to watch, but it is so curious because, at first, it makes little sense what the gamer did to earn a wanted level.

Police in GTA Online is far more strict than gamers remember

The clip has had almost three thousand upvotes on Reddit in the past 24 hours. It is something that has made many GTA Online fans and Redditors very curious.

It shows the gamer simply walking towards the Maze Bank West Executive Office when he spotted a bunch of police cars down the road. It is not clear why there are so many cop cars and officers at the location.

Without trying to provoke the police officers in any way, the player continued to walk casually towards the building, having almost entirely crossed the road. He then made the mistake of jumping onto the curb, which for some reason, gave him a one-star wanted level.

There isn't be any explanation for why the police in the game would attack this player unless they had committed a serious crime or if it was some glitch. Redditors wondered if the user, in fact, got into this extreme trouble for jaywalking in the game?

After much discussion following the clip's release, the community seemingly agrees that this was indeed a case of getting caught red-handed for jaywalking.

In the end, the player, wearing a strawberry head mask, decides to get on his quad-bike and flee the scene before he either gets killed by the furious police or ends up with a ticket for whatever crime he committed.

