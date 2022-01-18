GTA Online jet griefer tries to blow up Redditor's Terrorbyte, gets instant karma instead

GTA Online players are unfortunately used to encountering griefers in the game. Griefers can be found across all platforms of GTA Online and are a real nuisance. They are infamous for interrupting players mid-mission and being general troublemakers.

However, sometimes the griefers do not get exactly what they want and their plans backfire. This article will talk about what happened when a GTA Online griefer tried to destroy another player's armored Terrorbyte.

GTA Online griefer's plan backfires and his jet blows up instead of Redditor u/MacTormod's Terrorbyte

The video above comes from u/MacTormod on Reddit. It shows a player driving a Terrorbyte up the Blaine County side road towards Bolingbroke Penitentiary and the RON Alternates Wind Farms next to the highway.

The gamer spotted a griefer approaching in a jet and seemed to know what was about to happen. Unsurprisingly in the video, the oncoming jet swooped down on the player and opened fire with a barrage of explosive bullets raining down onto the road.

However, the jet pilot could not possibly have expected what happened next. As the explosive rounds hit the road, their explosions lifted the Terrorbyte up in the air. The massive vehicle rose so high in the air that it intercepted the wing of the griefer's jet, and caused it to explode into a fireball.

Griefer ends up destroying himself (Image via Sportskeeda)

Redditors react to the griefer's instant karma

Lots of comments on this video related to the stresses of being trolled by a griefer as well as many supporters of the karma this particular person faced.

Terrorbyte is possibly the strongest armored vehicle in the entire game. Usually when a player is found driving one of these vehicles they are involved in some sort of mission. Gamers watching the video felt joy watching the griefer fail to interrupt this player, and commented as such on the post.

Owning this vehicle with the Master Control Terminal makes it a roaming mission base where players can access their businesses on the move. Many gamers, however, use this truck for some general missions as well, since its high level of armor and protection offers a good chance of success.

How did u/MacTormod survive explosive MG rounds from a Hydra?

The GTA Online player being griefed is driving the almost-indestructible Terrorbyte. These vehicles are very heavily armored and can withstand an immense amount of gunfire and explosives. Some tests that players have done reviewing this huge armored exploration vehicle have shown that it can withstand over 30 RPG rockets.

It is no wonder that even a Hydra or Lazer with explosive machine-gun rounds is not able to destroy such a mammoth vehicle. It was designed to be a moving fortress and the Reddit video of the griefer's failure proves it again.

