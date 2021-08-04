Hydra vs Lazer: Which GTA Online airplane is the better investment?

GTA Online has so many vehicles in the game. It can be confusing to know which one is worth buying for which specific purpose. The right vehicles are very crucial in the game as they help players deal with missions, heists and mainly PvP.

Some of the best vehicles in the game are ariel vehicles. Planes and Oppressors rule the meta in GTA Online as they are much stronger with their weapons and speed. When a player wants to buy a weaponized plane it's usually the Hydra or the Lazer that comes to mind, as they are the best-weaponized vehicles in the game.

Hydra Vs Lazer: Which GTA Online aeroplane is the better investment?

Price

When it comes to buying a plane, players need to consider the price. Both of these planes can be bought from the Warstock Cache & Carry website. The Hydra can be bought for $3,990,000 and can be purchased for a trade price of $3,000,000. The P-996 Lazer costs $6,500,0000 to buy, making it double the price of the Hydra.

Acceleration for take-off

When it comes to airplanes, these vehicles are most useful once in the air. Players need to get the plane to take off to be able to use it to its maximum potential. The Lazers win this round when it comes to taking off, as it is faster than the Hydra, but the Hydra doesn't lack far behind as it takes off pretty quickly too.

Hydra Vs Lazer in GTA Online ( Source: Youtube @ItzFrolickz )

Top speed

When it comes to flying through the air, one plane is faster than the other. In this case, the Hydra beats the Lazer at top speeds, making it the faster plane once it has taken off.

Hydra Vs Lazer in GTA Online ( Source: Youtube @ItzFrolickz )

Weapons

When it comes to weaponized aircraft, both have the same arsenal of weapons with exploding bullets, missiles and homing missiles.

Special abilities

While the Lazer is a standard jet, the Hydra can hover and stay in one place in the air. This is good because players can land their jet easier with the hover mode and can also target enemies easily.

Hydra Vs Lazer in GTA Online ( Source: Youtube @ItzFrolickz )

Control while flying

When it comes to size, the Hydra is a little bigger and heavier than the Lazer. This makes the Lazer a little more agile and easier to maneuver.

Hydra Vs Lazer in GTA Online ( Source: Youtube @ItzFrolickz )

Conclusion

Overall, Hydra is a better bet for players. Both have some advantages, which don't overshadow the other, but the Lazer is double the price for a plane that isn't that much better than the Hydra.

