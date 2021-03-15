What is Master Control Terminal in GTA Online, and how to use it?

The way GTA Online works is that players might often feel overwhelmed purely due to the fact that the game throws so many things towards them.

Right when logging in, gamers are likely to be bombarded by a series of phone calls from an assortment of characters, all offering advice and suggestions as to what they should be doing.

More often than not, GTA Online players might find themselves repeating the same three activities they have been doing for the last couple of hours. One great way to ensure that they are making the most of their time in the game is through businesses.

Owning a Bunker, Nightclub, or Clubhouse allows players to run all sorts of illegal operations that require a lot of legwork to turn a profit. This is where the Master Control Terminal comes into play, making life a lot easier for GTA Online players.

The Master Control Terminal in GTA Online: How to use it?

In order to use the Master Control Terminal in GTA Online, players must register as a VIP/CEO in the session. The Master Control Terminal essentially gives them access to their Nightclub business, Cargo, and MC Businesses.

Think of it as a central nerve center that controls the player's illegal operations, allowing them to make purchases, sell, and offer a quicker way to make money.

In effect, what it does is it removes the need for players to go back to their individual businesses to run the business.

The list of businesses it gives gamers access to is:

Nightclub Bunker Vehicle Cargo Special Cargo Air Freight Cargo MC Businesses

Players can purchase a Master Control Terminal for their Arcade in GTA Online, which will cost $1,470,000. After the purchase, they must proceed to the basement of their Arcade and be able to run their businesses and do supply/sell missions through it.

It is a big upgrade from the Terrorbyte, which only gives players access to Sourcing missions.