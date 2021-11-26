Executive offices in GTA Online: Which one should you buy?

GTA Online boasts four executive offices on its Dynasty8 real estate website. Many players wonder which of these offices would suit them and their organization the best.

Players can select their executive office based on their own preferences so that they can get their CEO responsibilities underway. If they have enough money, they can choose any of the four locations available. The prices of the executive offices in GTA Online range from $1 million to $4 million.

This article will discuss which executive office is the best buy in GTA Online and why.

Maze Bank West is the best executive office to buy in GTA Online for many reasons

Maze Bank West is the executive office location that players should buy if they haven't already started as a CEO in GTA Online. The added bonus being that it is close to the beach and also the cheapest property at only $1 million.

The Maze Bank West Office & Garage is the most recommended because of how much the players can save, and use the spare to invest in a fine interior.

By buying this cheaper location, players will also save enough money to invest in larger storage warehouses for contraband. The view in the West part of the city is also not half bad.

This office contains the same available amenities as all the other Executive Offices, including the receptionist and the ability to alter the layout by adding safes or planning rooms and so on.

Its location also makes it ideal for reaching some of the larger warehouses and garages, which they will need as CEO to make all their money in the game. More money means less problems, so it's better to spend less now and make more later.

More Executive Offices that players can try out in GTA Online

All four Executive Offices in GTA Online have similar interiors with different exterior views. Players can later customize their offices with different esthetic design options. Each variant of the office's design will have a rising cost.

Some players would love to have the Lombank West Office & Garage so they can have a nicer view of the beach and the Del Perro Pier. This will cost around $3 million.

Other players might want to be surrounded by a beautiful cityscape, and are happy to spend $4 million on the Maze Bank Tower Office & Garage. This Executive Office is located in the tallest building in Los Santos.

These decisions are personal preferences of the GTA community.

Is the Maze Bank Tower not the best because it costs the most?

Just because it costs so much it does not necessarily make it the best office, or even the best location to own the office in. GTA Online players that want to buy this office may do so if they have the money.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It might not even be about having a big ego, or the biggest, tallest Executive Office. For some players it may really be the view of the city of Los Santos from the tallest building in the game that they want. And who can blame them?

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan