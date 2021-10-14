Executive Offices in GTA Online: All you need to know

GTA Online players will primarily open the world of Special Cargo trading when they buy their 'Executive Office' from the Dynasty Executive Realty website. It also provides them with a safe location to store their merchandise. This is part of how players become CEOs in GTA Online.

Once an active CEO, GTA Online players can start to make some extra money in the game and find some fun new Special Cargo missions whilst doing so. This article's purpose is to let GTA Online players know everything about owning and operating your character's 'Executive Office' in GTA Online.

GTA Online Executive Office Missions

GTA Online players can choose their office location from a particular list of locations. The most important part of buying an office like this is to make a lot of money with the 'Special Cargo Missions'.

Buying one of these offices for anywhere between 1 to 4 million dollars allows players to become CEOs of their own "company" that they may name as they please. These offices can even be upgraded if players have the adequate funds to do so.

'Special Cargo Missions' are activated from the office computer as a CEO. GTA Online players must select the type and amount of cargo they wish to acquire and can embark on a risky mission to steal it themselves, though they are much more likely to encounter trouble doing missions in this manner. Alternately, GTA Online players can choose the faster way of simply buying and collecting their cargo, which means they are far less likely to encounter any trouble or police interference.

GTA Online Executive Office locations

There are 4 locations to choose from when GTA Online players are looking for an Executive Office:

Maze Bank West - $1,000,000

Downtown Business Centre - $2,250,000

Lombank West - $3,100,000

Maze Bank Building - $4,000,000

GTA Online players must choose from one of these four locations, each of which have their own merits and demerits. If they are so inclined, GTA Online players also have the option to add a gun locker, cash safe, and bedroom to their offices for further personalization and convenience.

Maze Bank West is favored by GTA Online players for its unbeatable price, relatively nice view of the the streets, and its beautiful front entrance. Topping this location is the main Maze Bank building, with a much higher office, stunning city views, and an unrivaled entrance to an office location. It is the most expensive office for quite an obvious reason.

The mid-priced locations of Lombank West and the Downtown Business Centre are less sought after by GTA Online players. Of the two, the Lombank West location is far superior because the view, instead of a building site, is an unobstructed sight of the beach, pier, sea, as well as the city itself, certainly earning a hefty price tag of $3 million.

All Executive Office Locations (Image via Sportskeeda)

The last thing GTA Online players need to be aware of is that to finish and be fully operational after purchasing an Executive Office, players need to buy an accompanying warehouse in which to store their goods. These warehouses range from anywhere between $250,000 to $3,500,000 and are capable of holding different volumes of loot depending on their cost and location; between 16 crates to 111 crates of goods. It is a good idea to buy a warehouse nearer the middle of the map for full map access when doing these missions.

After GTA Online players have spent their hard-earned cash on their Executive Office and Storage Warehouse, they are now ready to go play CEO of their criminal enterprise.

