The import and export business is one of the most popular and lucrative ways to scale the financial ladder in GTA Online.

While it is not necessarily passive in nature and the investment cost is worth a good chunk of hard-earned money, the returns are significant enough to justify the upfront cost.

To start an import or export business in GTA Online, players will first need to buy a CEO office and register as Chief Executive Officer.

As the CEO of a supposedly profitable company, players will be able to purchase a warehouse to expand their business empire and generate an extra stream of income on the "side."

There are two kinds of warehouses in GTA Online:

Vehicle Warehouse Special Cargo Warehouse

Both warehouses are extremely profitable, but they also require a good deal of grinding on the player's part. The good thing is that most source and sell missions are fun and allow players some respite from the chaos of the streets.

That being said, not every warehouse in GTA Online is equally profitable. While each is worth buying in its own right, some offer more value for money than others.

The general rule of thumb regarding warehouses is that they should be central to most delivery locations and have good access.

This article explains, keeping in mind the aforementioned point, which warehouses offer the most return on investment in GTA Online.

What are the best warehouse locations in GTA Online?

Vehicle Warehouse

Unlike special cargo warehouses, the profitability of vehicle warehouses is not contingent on their upfront costs. The best vehicle warehouses are those that are close to the CEO office and have good access.

La Puerta is arguably the best vehicle warehouse in GTA Online. Not only is it close to the CEO's office, but it's also near the Marina's Helipad, which allows the player to spawn a Pegasus Cargobob for delivering stolen vehicles.

That being said, this warehouse doesn't come cheap. Priced at a staggering $2,735,000, it becomes a stumbling block for players who are strapped for cash. In that case, the next best vehicle warehouse in GTA Online would easily be La Mesa.

Not only is it incredibly affordable, but it's also central enough to most delivery locations. Moreover, with the La Mesa warehouse, players can also use a Cargobob to make deliveries as they will only have to land about the rooftop height before the game automatically activates the cut-scene.

The Special Cargo Warehouse

The profitability of a special cargo warehouse is directly proportional to how big that warehouse is. GTA Online features three kinds of warehouses: Small, medium, and large.

Small warehouses can store a total of 16 crates, medium warehouses can store 42 crates, and large warehouses can house 111 crates at the same time.

The more crates the player sells at a time, the more money they will make. For instance, a large warehouse will rack up more profit than a medium or small warehouse as the player will be able to sell 111 crates simultaneously.

That said, the West Vinewood Backlot is unanimously agreed upon as the best special cargo warehouse in GTA Online. It's close to the CEO's office, has good access, and can be filled in 10 hours.

A cheaper alternative to the West Vinewood warehouse would be the Derriere Lingerie Backlot. Priced at $902,000, it's significantly cheaper than West Vinewood and also reduces turnaround time being close to the office. Selling 42 crates at a time will net the player $735,000, which definitely isn't too shabby a return.