One of the many joys of playing GTA Online is being as extravagant as you can afford to be.

That, however, doesn't mean players should spend their hard-earned bucks on everything the game relentlessly promotes. Many vehicles in GTA Online may look great in the garage but don't fare so well during missions.

This article talks about the 5 best value-for-money bikes players can buy in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the author's personal opinions

5 GTA Online bikes that are value-for-money

#5 Pegassi Bati 801

For a vehicle that doesn't cost a lot, the Pegassi Bati 801 is an incredibly fast beast. Recorded at a top speed of 135.00 mph (217.26 km/h), the Bati 801 leaves many of its contemporaries behind and makes for one heck of a thrill-ride.

Its real-life inspiration comes from the popular Ducati 848, which explains its high-end looks and unmatched performance. It can be purchased from Southern S.A. Super Autos for $15000.

#4 The Pegassi Bati 801RR

The Pegassi Bati 801 RR is inspired by the Ducati 1199 and is essentially an upgraded variant of the Bati 801.

Recorded at a top speed of 135.00 mph (217.26 km/h), the Bati 801 RR is one of the fastest bikes in GTA Online. The only drawback to this otherwise incredible vehicle is its average handling, which can, admittedly, slow players down in the fast lane.

#3 Nagasaki BF400

Talking about fast vehicles, who could forget the lightning-fast magic that is the Nagasaki BF400. Moreover, BF400 also performs excellently as an off-road vehicle, making it ideal for riding over dirt-roads and cobblestones.

#2 The Pegassi Oppressor

Before the Oppressor MK 2 changed the dynamics of Online Lobbies, the Pegassi Oppressor, its rightful ancestor, was one of the most popular vehicles in GTA Online.

Equipped with a rocket boost, the Oppressor performs extremely well and accelerates like a fireball. Recorded at a top speed of 140 mph (225.31 km/hr), it's the fastest land-vehicle in GTA Online.

#1 The Western Apocalypse Deathbike

While there are a number of value-for-money bikes in GTA Online that could make it this far up the list, none quite deserve this spot more than the Deathbike, the embodiment of unbridled chaos and absolute destruction.

Equipped with a V-Twin engine, the Deathbike is recorded at an incredibly high top speed of 150 mph (241.40 km/h). It features nimble handling and quick acceleration.

To acquire the Deathbike in GTA Online, the player will first need to purchase the Gargoyle and then upgrade it to the custom variant at the Arena Workshop.