5 reasons to own an MC Clubhouse in GTA Online

The MC Clubhouse is one of the most popular properties that players can buy in GTA Online. It was added to the game as part of the 1.36 Bikers update on October 4, 2016. Players can only own one clubhouse at a time.

Not only does an MC Clubhouse come with exclusive perks, but it also allows players to purchase all the MC businesses that are available in GTA Online. While these businesses are rather average in terms of money, they can generate a good deal of passive income.

This article highlights the 5 most important reasons to own an MC Clubhouse in GTA Online.

Why should players own an MC Clubhouse in GTA Online?

#5 Enables eligibility – MC President

An MC president has access to a number of exclusive features (Image via gtabase)

Upon purchasing the MC Clubhouse, the player will be eligible to register as MC president.

As MC president, the player will gain access to a number of exclusive jobs and features that normally aren't available to everyone in GTA Online.

#4 MC Contract Jobs

An MC president can do exclusive contract jobs (Image via gta5-mods.com)

As MC president, the player will be able to grind some real bucks by doing exclusive MC contract jobs. These jobs are only available to players who own an MC Clubhouse and have registered as an MC president in GTA Online.

While these jobs may not be as profitable as some of the more popular money-grinders featured in GTA Online, they allow players to rack up some extra cash and RP rewards.

#3 An exclusive Garage

The MC Clubhouse has a huge garage (Image via gtabase)

The clubhouse, like every high-end property in GTA Online, comes equipped with a spacious garage that can house 10 motorcycles at a time.

The garage makes additional space for 7 vehicles for every member the player adds to the clubhouse.

#2 Motorcycle Custom Shop

Every MC Clubhouse comes with a motorcycle custom shop (Image via gta5-mods)

While being able to own high-end vehicles is an integral part of GTA Online, the ability to customize them to their best versions makes for a whole new level of digital fun.

Every MC Clubhouse comes with a motorcycle custom shop where players can tweak the design of their most prized possessions until they're satisfied with the result.

#1 Ability to spawn vehicles

MC presidents can spawn any motorcycle they own right next to them (Image via gta5-mods)

This is perhaps the most important reason to own a clubhouse in GTA Online. MC presidents can spawn any motorcycle they own right next to them and instantly return it to storage.

While this may not seem like a big deal in theory, it saves a lot of time in the long run as the player won't have to travel halfway across the map to drive a vehicle they own.