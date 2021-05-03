GTA Online is known for its assortment of diverse vehicles. From futuristic flying bikes to weaponized trucks to utility trucks, the game has it all. But, the bar raised by the Terrorbyte is absolutely unparalleled.

This command unit was added to GTA Online as part of the 1.44 After Hours update on August 14, 2018. It costs $1,375,000 and can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry but the player will need to have a Nightclub business in order to own the Terrorbyte.

This article highlights five of Terrorbyte's coolest features.

5 coolest features in the Terrorbyte in GTA Online

#5 Nerve Center

The Nerve Center is what Terrorbyte is best known for in GTA Online. It is a futuristic touchscreen that allows the player to conduct all their start-ups from one mobile & versatile location. Here is how the player can access the nerve center in GTA Online.

Go to the Nightclub. Find the blue garage icon on the map where the Terrorbyte is parked. Click on the Terrorbyte Garage. The player will automatically be transported to the room where the Terrorbyte is kept. Find the blue area where the 'Nerve Center' is located.

#4 The Terrorbyte is a weaponized vehicle

GTA Online features a number of mind-blowing vehicles, but none quite outclass the insane popularity of weaponized beasts in the game. After all, nothing beats a lightning-fast vehicle that tears virtual goons apart while leaving the spectators in awe.

The Terrorbyte comes equipped with a Multi-lock Missile Battery that can be aimed at five targets at the same time. While the missiles are not exactly easy to control, they are super powerful and can obliterate the enemy in a matter of seconds.

#3 Versatility

The Terrorbyte is one of the most versatile vehicles in GTA Online, which is a priceless perk considering there aren't many versatile vehicles in the game.

Not only is Terrorbyte incredibly versatile, but it's also inherently anti-grinding. A few taps on the player interface and the mobile military truck will appear right where the player needs it parked.

This feature saves a lot of time and unnecessary hassle, especially when the player is grinding source and sell missions in GTA Online.

#2 Offers protection against griefers

Like in every multiplayer game, griefers are extremely common in GTA Online, and it's never a good time to be blown into pieces for no reason at all.

Fortunately, the Terrorbyte doesn't flinch in the face of adversity and protects the player from the inevitable attacks of griefers in an online lobby.

#1 Stores the Oppressor MK 2

This is perhaps the coolest feature of the Terrorbyte. Installing a vehicle workshop inside the truck will not only allow the storage of the Oppressor MK 2 but also enable its customization. This feature combines the two most powerful vehicles from GTA Online. What more could a player ask for?