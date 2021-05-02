The Gunrunning business is one of the most lucrative ways to make passive money in GTA Online.

However, Gunrunning is not the only thing players can do with a Bunker.

Bunkers cost a good chunk of money in GTA Online and offer more than just a paltry income on the side (as they should).

One can conduct Research in Gunrunning while playing GTA Online.

While Research is not as profitable as one might expect, players can make anywhere from $39k to $78k per hour, which, frankly, isn't too shabby for something that doesn't require a lot of elbow-greasing.

To start Research in Gunrunning, the player will first need to own a Bunker in GTA Online.

To purchase a Bunker, the player will need to bring up their phone, browse the internet and head over to the Maze Bank Foreclosures section.

This option brings up the map of Los Santos. The player can decide which Bunker they want depending on the surrounding. The Farmhouse Bunker is unanimously agreed upon as the best Bunker in GTA Online as it tends to attract a good deal of traffic and general high-end leads.

Fully upgraded Bunkers often generate more income than those with basic design and equipment, so players are encouraged to shell out some extra bucks on upgrading the property.

This article explains how players can start Research in Gunrunning while playing GTA Online.

How to run Research in the Bunker in GTA Online

Research is not only profitable, it's also super fun to conduct. When GTA Online players feel like taking a break from the chaos of the street, a calm and engaging activity like this will allow them some respite.

In order to do Research in the Bunker, the player will need to complete a supply mission and then head over to the Disruption Logistics site on the Laptop in the R&D department. This needs to be done during a public session.

On the website, the player can check their supply levels, start Research, sell all the stock they no longer need, efficiently manage the hired stuff and upgrade the business.

The supplies purchased or stolen during source missions are converted into stock via Manufacturing. They can also be used to level up the Research game by unlocking certain upgrades.