Were it not for all the mind-blowing vehicles Rockstar keeps adding to the game, GTA Online would have had a hard time becoming one of the most rated franchises in the world.

The assortment of options available; however, can make it a little confusing for the player to determine which vehicle offers a substantial return on investment.

While each vehicle in GTA Online is manufactured with a different purpose in mind, in terms of versatility, none can beat the five listed below.

These vehicles offer the most value for money and are unanimously agreed upon as some of the most versatile vehicles featured in GTA Online.

Be it a PvP fight or an unexpected infiltration; they can be relied upon for any situation.

Disclaimer: These are the opinions of the author and are subjective.

5 most versatile vehicles in GTA Online in 2021

#5 - The Armored Kuruma

The Armored Kuruma has long been hailed as the king of all armored vehicles in GTA Online. The vehicle boasts a sturdy frame and a bullet-resistant body that can hold its own against a number of lethal weapons.

Moreover, the vehicle hosts butter-smooth handling, amazing traction, and quick acceleration. Its top speed is recorded at 109.75 mph, which isn't too shabby for an armored vehicle.

Not only does the Kuruma exhibit hulk-like sturdiness in an online lobby where unexpected assaults and provocative attacks are considered to be completely normal, but it also makes for an amazing vehicle for contact missions.

All in all, it is one of the best bullet-proof cars featured in GTA Online.

#4 - The Pegassi Toreador

Whether the player needs to take to the skies or dive underneath the ocean, the Toreador does one heck of a job at being a multi-purpose vehicle in GTA Online.

Recorded at a top speed of 135.25 mph, the Toreador is one of the fastest cars in GTA Online. It boasts impressive acceleration, great traction, and handling that barely seems to require any input.

Moreover, The Toreador also comes equipped with infinite missiles.

What more could players want from a car in GTA Online?

#3 -The Akula

While the Akula may not be the most talked-about aircraft in GTA Online, it's unarguably one of the most devastating helicopters in the game. Equipped with a number of lethal weapons, the Akula can annihilate the rival party in a matter of seconds.

#2 - The Oppressor MK 2

The Oppressor MK 2 is, without a shadow of a doubt, the most beloved vehicle in GTA Online and not without reason. A lightning-fast futuristic bike equipped with the deadliest weapons always makes a great case for itself when shooting virtual goons from the skies.

Recorded at a top speed of 150 mph, the Oppressor MK 2 is also the fastest vehicle in GTA Online. Players cannot just fly through the game without knowing what riding this beast of a vehicle feels like.

#1 - The Buzzard

When it comes to versatile vehicles, none can beat the Buzzard. Rockstar has added a great many helicopters in GTA Online, but the Buzzard always manages to leave its contemporaries in the dust.

Capable of annihilating everything in its targeted radius in the blink of an eye, the Buzzard is not only supremely powerful, but it is also exceptionally fast and easy to handle. If there is one vehicle that no one should pass out on in GTA Online, it's the Buzzard Attack Chopper.