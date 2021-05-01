5 best weapons available for cheap in GTA Online

GTA Online features several lethal weapons capable of annihilating rivals in a matter of seconds, but most of these weapons are notoriously expensive and just not ideal for novice enthusiasts.

Beginners do not necessarily need high-end weapons for grinding missions and leveling up in-game. Some decent (and cheap) weapons are exceptionally well-equipped and get the job done just fine.

This article highlights five of the most useful weapons that players can purchase in GTA Online without breaking their bank.

Five best weapons and cheap weapons in GTA Online

#5 - Assault Shotgun

The Assault Shotgun is known as the rightful precursor of many devastating shotguns later added to GTA Online. The modified weapons may have improved significantly over the base version, but they still retained many of the features the Assault Shotgun was famous for.

This beast of a weapon boasts a high damage per pellet, dealing an impressive 32 damage per pellet. While this may not sound like much, it's pretty cool for a shotgun that doesn't cost a fortune.

Advertisement

Due to its damage profile, the Assault Shotgun performs exceptionally well in close quarters and drive-bys. The weapon, however, may not perform just as well at mid-range because, like most shotguns, its pellet spread is considerably large, and players may not be able to hit the target every time.

What makes the Assault Shotgun stand apart from its contemporaries in GTA Online is the full-automatic firing mode it comes equipped with. This allows the player to kill the enemy at mid-range by efficiently firing follow-up shots. The rate of fire is recorded at an impressive 240 rounds per minute, outclassing that of most handguns.

All in all, the Assault Shotgun is one of the best beginner weapons in GTA Online and definitely deserves a shot. Users can purchase it from Ammu-Nation for $10,000.

#4 - Carbine Rifle

Advertisement

Be it drive-bys or stealth kills, the Carbine Rifle can be relied on for any situation in GTA Online. Its accuracy is beyond impressive (more accurate than the Advanced Rifle), and its devastating damage profile makes sure the enemy knows what they are dealing with.

The weapon comes equipped with a default 30-round magazine, which, upon customization, can be replaced with a 60-round magazine. Overall, the Carbine Rifle makes an excellent case for itself and is one of the most potent weapons in GTA Online.

The Carbine Rifle costs $13,000 and can be purchased from Ammu-Nation.

#3 - The Advanced Rifle

Fans cannot possibly talk about the best weapons featured in GTA Online without raving about this one-of-a-kind beast. The Advanced Rifle boasts the greatest damage per shot in its class and is second only to the Special Carbine.

Its accuracy is pretty decent, and its firing rate is beyond impressive. Moreover, the compact profile of this rifle gives it an edge over its cumbersome competitors that tend to slow the player down.

The Advanced Rifle can be purchased from Ammu-Nation for $14,250.

#2 - Bullpup Rifle

Advertisement

As the name suggests, the Bullpup Rifle is incredibly powerful and deals a good deal of damage. While its accuracy is rather mediocre, the attachment of a grip and scope can significantly improve its effectiveness.

If players are looking to invest in a decent weapon that doesn't cost an arm and a leg, this is it. It is definitely one of the best weapons in GTA Online and can be purchased from Ammu-Nation for $14,500.

#1 - The Special Carbine

The Special Carbine is perhaps the most devastating weapon in its class, insanely powerful and incredibly accurate. It comes equipped with a 30-round magazine, which, according to the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update, can be upgraded to a 100-round box magazine.

If there is one weapon that GTA Online players shouldn't miss out on, it's the Special Carbine. It can be purchased from Ammu-Nation for $14,750, and can also be found or stolen in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.