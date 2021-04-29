Griefers have always been a thoroughly despised part of every multiplayer game and GTA Online is no exception. If anything, they are more dominant in GTA Online than any other game, given how popular Grand Theft Auto is.

Griefers are essentially gamers who ruin other players' gameplay experience in an Online Lobby. This includes killing people for no reason, bullying someone into a fight, and blasting someone's equipment without a cause.

While there is no way to prevent griefers from ruining other players' gameplay experience in GTA Online, they can be avoided by the good ol' fashioned no-response technique. This, however, doesn't always work and one might be forced to engage in an unpleasant confrontation or even a full-blown fight.

This article talks about five of the most common griefers found in a GTA Online lobby.

5 most annoying types of players in a GTA Online lobby

#5 Kill for the kill count Griefers

Image via Arsen Y, Youtube

Sure, unexpected assaults are the essence of GTA Online, but no one likes to die and lose all their progress to boost someone else's kill count. Apparently, that's what Griefers expect people to do without complaining. What people don't realise is, in GTA Online, the kill count does not hold a lot of value – especially not if it's been boosted by killing innocent players minding their own business.

Unfortunately, these kill-for-the-kill-count kind of griefers can be found in almost every GTA Online lobby, ready to blast some innocent player into pieces.

#4 The Oppressor MK 2 Griefers

Image via GTA Wiki

The Oppressor MK 2 is the most exploited vehicle in GTA Online and with good reason. This beast is capable of wreaking absolute havoc in an online lobby and turning the enemy into a mass of blood and gore in the span of a few seconds.

While nothing beats a flying bike that can take to the skies with the tap of a button, the Oppressor MK 2 doesn't bode well for innocent players in a GTA Online lobby, who just want to be left alone on their grind.

#3 The RPG Griefers

Image via gta5-mods.como

When griefers can't come up with a better way to antagonize gamers in a GTA Online lobby, they simply take out their Rocket launchers and start shooting at players for no reason. These are the worst kind of griefers because they attack players completely out of the blue, giving them zero opportunity to fight back. Perhaps the use of RPGs should be banned in GTA Online lobbies.

#2 The Envious Griefers

Image via gta5-mods.com

Ever been attacked by a sad little griefer while grinding a source mission? Nobody understands what people get by blowing other players' crates and ruining their hard-earned progress, but well, this is GTA Online. The epitome of hell let loose.

#1 The Abusers

Image via beebom.com

The reason why the Abusers make this far up the list is because they not only ruin someone's gameplay experience by trying to get a rise out of them, they also make GTA Online, as a whole, an unpleasant game for novice players who are just trying to have a good time.

While abusers can be found in every multiplayer game, they are particularly dominant in GTA Online and do one heck of a job at doing what they are best at: being griefers.