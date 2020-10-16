GTA Online: How to get into a solo lobby?

One of the biggest issues plaguing the lobbies of GTA Online are griefers. These are essentially annoying players whose sole purpose in Freemode or otherwise is to interfere in other people's games and ruin their in-game experience to no end.

More often than not, these griefers will be operating an Oppressor MKII or a similar vehicle capable of flight in GTA Online. They will continuously attack unsuspecting players in the game and hinder their progress.

One of the most cowardly moves pulled by griefers is instantly turning on Passive Mode when met with resistance in GTA Online. However, there is a simpler and cleaner way to deal with griefers; to not deal with them at all.

Players all over in GTA Online have figured out ways to play the game all by themselves in a Solo lobby. This ensures that they can carry out tasks and missions without being hit by a missile out of nowhere every couple of minutes.

Guide to join a Solo lobby in GTA Online

Follow these steps to join a Solo lobby in GTA Online on the PS4:

From the Home screen, go to Settings Select Network > Set up an Internet connection Select either Wi-fi or LAN, depending on the setup Select "Set up Manually" Do not change any other setting except for MTU Change MTU from 1500 to 800

Players might want to "Test Internet Connection" to make sure that the new settings are working. Post completion of these steps, they need only log in to a new session in GTA Online.

The next time people start matchmaking in GTA Online, they will be moved to a Solo lobby all by themselves. This will ensure that any Solo mission in the game is carried out without any interruption from pesky players in-game.

There are tonnes of missions gamers can play by themselves in the game and be rewarded handsomely for it.