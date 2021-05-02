Contrary to common belief, players don't have to purchase the most expensive properties on sale to start a business in GTA Online.

While most high-end properties do cost a good chunk of money, some are fairly affordable and promise a substantial return on investment.

Players should focus on generating as many streams of income in the game as possible instead of fussing about only buying the most expensive properties on sale.

The goal is to make money, and while some properties may offer more exposure than others, each one is profitable in its own right and can get the job done just fine.

Each business in GTA Online requires a different property. The Vehicle Warehouse, for instance, requires a CEO office and a vehicle warehouse. The Gunrunning business requires a Bunker and the Nightclub business requires a Nightclub.

This article highlights the cheapest properties of each type in GTA Online.

List of the cheapest properties of each type in GTA Online

#1 - CEO Offices in GTA Online

Maze Bank West - $1,000,000 Acradius Business Center - $2,250,000

#2 - Vehicle Warehouse in GTA Online

La Mesa Vehicle Warehouse - $1,500,000 El Burro Heights Vehicle Warehouse - $1,635,000 Elysian Island Vehicle Warehouse - $1,950,000

#3 Special Cargo Warehouse in GTA Online

Convenience Store Lockup - $250,000 Celltowa Unit - $318,000 White Widow Garage - $360,000 Pacific Bait Storage - $376,000 Pier 400 Utility Building - $392,000 Foreclosed Garage - $400,000 GEE Warehouse - $880,000 Derriere Lingerie Backlot - $902,000 Fridgit Annexe - $925,000 Discount Retail Unit - $948,000 Disused Factory Outlet - $971,000 LS Marine Building 3 - $994,000

#4 Arcades in GTA Online

Videogeddon - La Mesa - $1,875,000 Wonderama - Grapeseed - $1,565,000 Pixel Pete's - Paleto Bay - $1,235,000*

#5 Bunkers in GTA Online

Paleto Forest Bunker - $1,165,000 Raton Canyon Bunker - $1,450,000 Lago Zancudo Bunker - $1,550,000 Chumash Bunker - $1,650,000 Grapeseed Bunker - $1,750,000 Route 68 Bunker - $1,950,000

#6 NightClubs in GTA Online

Vespucci Canals - $1,320,000 Lisa - $1,135,000 Cypress Flats - $1,370,000 Elysian Island - $1,080,000