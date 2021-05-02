Contrary to common belief, players don't have to purchase the most expensive properties on sale to start a business in GTA Online.
While most high-end properties do cost a good chunk of money, some are fairly affordable and promise a substantial return on investment.
Players should focus on generating as many streams of income in the game as possible instead of fussing about only buying the most expensive properties on sale.
The goal is to make money, and while some properties may offer more exposure than others, each one is profitable in its own right and can get the job done just fine.
Each business in GTA Online requires a different property. The Vehicle Warehouse, for instance, requires a CEO office and a vehicle warehouse. The Gunrunning business requires a Bunker and the Nightclub business requires a Nightclub.
This article highlights the cheapest properties of each type in GTA Online.
List of the cheapest properties of each type in GTA Online
#1 - CEO Offices in GTA Online
- Maze Bank West - $1,000,000
- Acradius Business Center - $2,250,000
#2 - Vehicle Warehouse in GTA Online
- La Mesa Vehicle Warehouse - $1,500,000
- El Burro Heights Vehicle Warehouse - $1,635,000
- Elysian Island Vehicle Warehouse - $1,950,000
#3 Special Cargo Warehouse in GTA Online
- Convenience Store Lockup - $250,000
- Celltowa Unit - $318,000
- White Widow Garage - $360,000
- Pacific Bait Storage - $376,000
- Pier 400 Utility Building - $392,000
- Foreclosed Garage - $400,000
- GEE Warehouse - $880,000
- Derriere Lingerie Backlot - $902,000
- Fridgit Annexe - $925,000
- Discount Retail Unit - $948,000
- Disused Factory Outlet - $971,000
- LS Marine Building 3 - $994,000
#4 Arcades in GTA Online
- Videogeddon - La Mesa - $1,875,000
- Wonderama - Grapeseed - $1,565,000
- Pixel Pete's - Paleto Bay - $1,235,000*
#5 Bunkers in GTA Online
- Paleto Forest Bunker - $1,165,000
- Raton Canyon Bunker - $1,450,000
- Lago Zancudo Bunker - $1,550,000
- Chumash Bunker - $1,650,000
- Grapeseed Bunker - $1,750,000
- Route 68 Bunker - $1,950,000
#6 NightClubs in GTA Online
- Vespucci Canals - $1,320,000
- Lisa - $1,135,000
- Cypress Flats - $1,370,000
- Elysian Island - $1,080,000