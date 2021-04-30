Sedans are a popular choice in GTA Online as they are fairly affordable and still promise decent performance.

While sedan vehicles may not outclass lightning-fast cars like the Ocelot Pariah and the Pfister in a race, they're certainly well-equipped in their own right, and showcase high-end performance and butter-smooth handling. Most are a pleasure to drive and make for one heck of a thrill-ride.

This article talks about five of the fastest sedans in GTA Online.

5 fastest sedans in GTA Online

#5 Karin Asterope

While the Asterope doesn't exactly outclass its contemporaries in the looks department, it certainly makes a good impression with its sturdy build and overall performance. Recorded at a decent speed of 105.00 mph, the Karin is one of the fastest sedans in GTA Online and stands true to the unflinching reputation of its class. All in all, this is a great vehicle that deserves more hype than it gets in GTA Online.

Advertisement

#4 Obey Tailgater

Recorded at a top speed of $104.25 mph, the Obey Tailgater may not be the fastest vehicle in GTA Online, but it's definitely fast for a sedan. It boasts great handling and decent acceleration. The only downside to this vehicle is its tendency to understeer when the brakes are not being used. Aside from that, the Tailgater performs exceptionally well and can take its fair share of blows before slowing down or showing signs of damage.

#3 Benefactor Schafter

The Benefactor Schafter is one of the most popular sedans in GTA Online and not without reason. Not only does the car handle really well, it is also great at ramming other vehicles with ease, owing to its above average torque and fairly bulky body. Its acceleration, as expected of a sedan, is exceptionally quick, and its top speed is recorded at 110.25 mph. All in all, the Schafter is a must-have in GTA Online and holds true to its reputation.

#2 Benefactor Schafter V12 (armored)

Advertisement

Like its popular predecessor, the V12 armoured is a sight to behold and enjoys a permanent spot in the limelight. The armored version featured armour padding and bullet-proof windows. The car can take a number of devastating hits without blowing up, but multiple shots can set it on fire. The top speed of the vehicle is recorded at 123.50 mph (198.75 km/h), second only to the Benefactor Schafter V12.

#1 Benefactor Schafter V12

The Benefactor Schafter V12 is the perfect blend of style and high-end performance, leaving many of its GTA Online contemporaries in the dust. As if its sleek body and irresistibly good looks didn't make enough of an impression, the Benefactor Schafter V12 is also the fastest sedan in GTA Online, recorded at a top speed of 124.25 mph.

As expected of a top-end vehicle, the Schafter features extremely high acceleration, amazing traction and butter-smooth handling. GTA Online fans definitely wouldn't want to pass up on this statement of style.