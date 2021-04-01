GTA Online would have had a hard time becoming one of the most rated games in the world had it not been for all the amazing vehicles that are regularly added to the virtual market.

But where there is abundance, there is conflict. Newbie beginners often have no idea what they should invest in and what's not worth their hard-earned bucks.

This article highlights 5 of the fastest vehicles featured in GTA Online.

5 fastest cars in GTA Online and their real-life inspiration

#5 The Pfister 811:

Pfister 811 is a popular two-door supercar that takes inspiration from the Porsche 918 Hypercar and the Koenigsegg Regera.

Recorded at a top speed of 132.50 mph (213.24 km/h), the Pfister 811 is one of the fastest vehicles featured in GTA Online. Its acceleration is beyond impressive and its nimble handling makes for an effortless ride. The only drawback to this one-of-a-kind vehicle is its tendency to produce understeer when tackling sharp corners.

All in all, the Pfister is no ordinary vehicle. Its overall performance is exceptional, as is its incredible speed. It can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport in GTA Online for $1,135,000.

#4 Bravado Banshee 900R:

The Bravado Banshee 900R is an upgraded variant of its predecessor, the Banshee, which takes real-life inspiration from the Hennessey Viper Venom 1000, Dodge Viper, Mazda RX-7 and Aston Martin DB9.

The Banshee is recorded at a top speed of 107 mph. It boasts nippy handling, decent traction and amazing acceleration.

When upgraded, the car experiences a significant improvement in performance as well as speed. With the EMS upgrade 4, the Bravado Banshee produces a top speed of 124 mph / 199.6 km/h.

This lightning-fast beast can be purchased from Benny's Original Motor Works for $565,000 in GTA Online.

#3 The Ocelot Pariah

The Ocelot Pariah is perhaps one of the fastest cars featured in GTA Online. Its real-life inspiration comes from the popular Ferrari 812 Superfast and the Aston Martin V12 Zagato.

Recorded at a top speed of 110 mph/177 km/h, the Pariah leaves many of its competitors in the dust. It can also be upgraded to boast better speed and acceleration.

This amazing car can be bought from Legendary Motorsport in GTA Online for $1,420,000.

#2 Principe Deveste Eight:

As far as looks are considered, the Deveste Eight is the epitome of grace and majesty. Its overall build and design seems to have been inspired by the Devel Sixteen, a Dubai concept car.

The Deveste takes the decent route of modesty when it comes to acceleration, but boasts an unparalleled top speed, recorded at a whopping 131.75 mph (212.03 km/h).

Definitely one of the best cars featured in GTA Online. It costs $1,795,000.

#1 Grotti Itali RSX

The Grotti Itali RSX is perhaps the fastest car featured in GTA Online, second only to the Ocelot Pariah, recorded at a top speed of 135.30 mph (217.74 km/h).

The Itali RSX's real life inspiration comes from none other than the incredibly popular Ferrari SF90 Stradale.

All in all, the Grotti Itali RSX is a great car. It has amazing acceleration and smooth handling that barely seems to require any input. Definitely a must-have vehicle in GTA Online.