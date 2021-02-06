Top 5 sedans in GTA Online based on top speed in 2021

A sedan (sometimes referred to as a saloon) can have impressive top speed in GTA Online as of 2021.

Sedans are not typically a player's first vehicle of choice for having incredible top speed. However, some sedans in GTA Online have an impressive top speed, which is highly complemented by its often low price. Not all players have money to be throwing around at sports and muscle cars, so having an affordable option is appealing to some players in 2021.

Only two sedans are priced at over $1 million, neither of which are in the top five, let alone the top ten, sedans based on top speed in 2021. As a result, sedans are among the most affordable options for beginners seeking a cheap new GTA Online vehicle.

This list also uses the Broughy top speed, as true in-game speed is more valuable than what is displayed to the player (which is often inaccurate).

Five speediest sedans in GTA Online in 2021

#5 - Enus Cognoscenti 55 (Armored)

Some armored vehicles are slower than their regular counterparts, and the Enus Cognoscenti 55 (Armored) is no different in that regard. It's more expensive than the standard version as well, costing $396,000.

However, it can take one rocket before succumbing to a second one, and its top speed of 112.25 mph (180.65 km/h) makes it one of the better sedans in GTA Online as of 2021.

#4 - Benefactor Glendale Custom

The Glendale Custom is the most recent sedan released before 2021; it's only the most expensive on the list at $520,000. It definitely has that classic look some players might appreciate, so it's cool that its top speed is the fourth highest among sedans as of 2021.

It might not seem impressive when one realizes the top speed is 112.25 mph (180.65 km/h).

#3 - Enus Cognoscenti 55

Some players might like owning a sedan that looks like theirs in real-life. The best part of this is that the player can go up to 112.50 mph (181.05 km/h) without issue in GTA Online and not in real life.

The next two sedans are more impressive in terms of top speed compared to other vehicles in 2021, but the Enus Cognoscenti is still a decent option to consider for only $154,000 in GTA Online.

#2 - Benefactor Schafter V12 (Armored)

The Benefactor Schafter V12 (Armored) is the most practical sedan on this list, as not only is it the second-fastest, it's also the only one that can take a rocket.

Its armor isn't as impressive as some weaponized vehicles, but it can still take a single rocket, which is quite nice considering it only costs $325,000. Its top speed is 123.50 mph (198.75 km/h), which barely falls short of the number one entry in GTA Online.

#1 - Benefactor Schafter V12

The Benefactor Shafter V12 is, more or less, the same as the Armored version. However, it exchanges a tiny bit of extra speed in lieu of armor. It even accelerates a little faster, making the default Benefactor Schafter V12 an excellent option for players who are only concerned about speed.

It only costs $116,000 for being able to go up to 124.25 mph (199.96 km/h) in GTA Online.