GTA Online: 5 fastest armoured cars in-game after the Los Santos Summer Special update

While players can go at lightning-quick speeds and tear down highways in GTA Online, the veterans know that armoured cars are the way to go. This game allows players to customise their vehicles with armour plating, which will prevent them from taking damage from bullets.

Some armoured vehicles work far better than others in terms of protection from gunfire. Here, we take a look at the ones that can go the fastest in the game. These are based off of the top speed (real) stats from gtabase.com.

GTA Online: Five fastest armoured cars in the game

5) Kuruma

Price: $698,250

Trade Price: $525,000

Top Speed: 109.75 mph (176.63 km/h)

"The perfect car to go with your flesh tunnel earrings, frosted spikes, and oversize jeans. Buy this, and you'll never fail to be mistaken for a small-town drug dealer again. This edition helps prevent a mistake turning into a tragedy with armour plating."

-Southern San Andreas Super Autos

4) Enus Cognoscenti 55

Price: $396,000

Top Speed: 112.25 mph (180.65 km/h)

"The original Cog Cabrio was a landmark in bringing luxury grand tourers to a wider market, which explains why every five-figure broker with a pinstripe suit and a history of violence has one. Invest in this new four-door model, with more headroom and a plush interior, and you should stand out of the crowd for at least another couple of months. Armoured edition available."

-Legendary Motosports

3) Imponte Duke O' Death

Price: $665,000

Top Speed: 114.25 mph (183.87 km/h)

"Special edition Dukes muscle car for the post-apocalypse wasteland. Just hope there's not a fuel scarcity when the world ends, because this thing gets worse gas mileage than a one-legged zombie. Exclusive content for returning players."

-Warstock Cache and Carry

2) Enus Paragon R

Price: Can only be unlocked by hosting and completing all six Diamond Casino Heist Missions in GTA Online.

Top Speed: 121.50 mph (195.53 km/h)

"This is it. Wrap it up, folks. Thanks to Enus, humanity's quest to design the perfect grand tourer is finally over. It took generations of privately educated stiff upper lips, all prepared to dig deep into bottomless wells of lazy entitlement, but credit where it's due. The Brits cracked the code. This is the kind of self assurance that can't be earned. It can only be bought."

-GTA Online description

1) Benefactor V12 Schafter

Price: $325,000

Top Speed: 123.50 mph (198.75 km/h)

"Powerful, understated, reliable. You have absolutely none of these qualities, so it's important to you that your car does. The new Benefactor Schafter screams corporate anonymity just as much as its predecessor, so to justify the massive price hike we've thrown in a few flourishes and a plush interior. Armoured edition available."

-Legendary Motorsports

Source: gtabase.com