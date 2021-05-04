Part of the reason why GTA Online is one of the most beloved games in the world is its open-world design.

Players are not restricted to the missions alone. They can do whatever they feel like doing. Grind jobs, go on dates, bust some balls, show people what Grand Theft Auto was made for in a racing contest.

Race modes have always been popular in GTA Online, as they allow players to take a break from the chaos of the street.

This article takes a look at 5 of the best race mods featured in GTA Online.

5 most fun race modes in GTA Online

#5 Impromptu Races

Impromptu Races make things easier for players in GTA Online. Unlike most down-the-hill races that players have had enough of, impromptu races can start at any moment during Freemode. Players are not redirected to a different lobby and the dynamics of the race can be planned by the host.

The only downside to these out-of-the-blue life and death challenges is that the players cannot choose their starting vehicles, which means they will have to go with the vehicles they were already sporting. This, however, is also a great way to keep other players from fetching their lightning-fast beasts and leaving everyone else in the dust. All in all, impromptu races make for a good time in GTA Online.

To activate an impromptu race, here's what the player needs to do:

Bring up the interaction menu

Scroll down and click on Impromptu Race

Set your destination

Set the amount/cash-out

Invite players

#4 Open Wheel

Open Wheel Races is a series of popular land Races that fast-track enthusiasts just can't get enough of.

Not only are these races super fun and engaging, but they also boast a bunch of exclusive features that no other GTA Online race has.

Players can choose a vehicle of their choice from the Open Wheel and also customize the tires for better traction and performance.

The Open Wheel races make for the kind of adrenaline-rush GTA Online players look for after a hectic work week.

To activate the Open Wheel Race, here's what the player will have to do:

Bring up the GPS menu

Click Open Wheel Series

Follow the GPS to the location of the race

Enter the pink zone and start the race

#3 Hotring Circuit – Vespucci

Just when players thought GTA Online couldn't get any more exciting, the Hotring Circuit Races set the community and the good ol' GTA Forums on fire. While the tracks may not always favor the players, they're so intricate and breathtaking in nature that players will often find themselves gawking at the circuits, marveling at their beauty.

The Hotring Circuit Races feature exclusive vehicles known as the Hotring Sabres. These lightning-fast balls of fire make a great case for themselves and make for an incredibly exciting play-day

The Hotring Circuit Races are categorized under Stunt Races in GTA Online. Here's how players can start one:

Bring up the menu

Select jobs

Find the Rockstar Created option

Select Stunt Races and look for Hotring Circuit Races in the featured list

#2 Transform – Vinewood Thrills

Transform Races not only allow players to have a good time in GTA Online, but they also shell out a good deal of RP and cash on the side, which is always appreciated by players.

The Vinwood Thrills is a particularly exciting race that features 54 checkpoints and a default two laps. Players will often find themselves being hurled halfway across the track and landing in deafening crashes. They can, of course, cause some mayhem too, but it's all in good fun. GTA Online was created for this kind of chaos.

To start a Transform race, here's what the player needs to do:

Bring up the menu

Select Online

Select Rockstar created Jobs

Select Races

Look for Transform Races in the featured list

#1 Stunt Race – Rally

While Stunt Races can get a little frustrating at times, this was not made for absolute beginners and is the epitome of a perfect thrill-rush.

It features the kind of off-road tracks and conditions in which expert players like flexing their skills. It is definitely one of the best race modes featured in GTA Online that deserves all the buzz it's gotten from dedicated fans.

To start a stunt race in GTA Online, press the pause button and:

Select Online

Select Rockstar created Jobs

Select Races

Look for Transform Races in the featured list