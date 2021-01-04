How to find Stunt Races in GTA Online

Over the last few years, GTA Online has established itself as one of the most fulfilling online multiplayer games one can play.

Rockstar Games might have taken their time to fully jump on the "games as a service" train, but they have done so very well.

GTA Online, in terms of the variety of game modes, is incomparable as it doesn't just have varied game types, but they also span across different genres.

Some players can choose to only play GTA Online as a shooter while others can make their bank in the many races available in the game.

Stunt Races are some of the most popular races in the game, and it is quite easy to see why. With the track laid out with ridiculous obstacles and pathways like Hamster Tubes and Loops, not only are the races exciting, but they are also quite hilarious.

How can players find Stunt Races in GTA Online?

The easiest way to participate in a Stunt Race in GTA Online is through the Pause Menu. Players can follow these instructions to do so:

Enter the Pause Menu Select Online > Rockstar Created > Stunt Races Pick whichever race the player wants to play.

There are tons of races on a variety of tracks that includes vehicles like the Deluxo, Blazer Aqua and the Issi Classic.

Up to 16 players can participate in any given race, which makes for extremely chaotic tracks, where the goal eventually becomes to survive the race instead of winning.

The winner of the race gains GTA$100k. The first runner-up gains GTA$30K while the second-runner up gets GTA$20K.

Stunt Races are, therefore, one of the best ways to make some bank in GTA Online, should the player be skilled enough on a variety of different vehicles.