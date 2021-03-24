How to buy an office in GTA Online and start CEO work?

GTA Online rewards players for being industrious and investing in themselves to move up in the world. The key to making money on a regular basis in the game is to buy property that will open up different avenues for revenue for the player.

The office is one of the most essential purchases in GTA Online. This is because it not only opens up a revenue stream but will help the player get access to a bunch of great services.

An office is required for the player to register as CEO and get involved with CEO work in Freemode, which is a great way to grind in GTA Online.

Upon purchasing an office, players will be able to register as CEOs for their organization and even hire associates in the session to help out with various activities.

Buying an office in GTA Online and starting CEO work

To buy an office, players must simply access the in-game phone and select the Dynasty8 website from the internet. Within the website, they must filter out "Executive Offices" and purchase the one that suits them the best.

There are a total of four offices to pick from, namely:

Advertisement

Maze Bank West, Del Perro - $1,000,000 Arcadius Business Center, Pillbox Hill - $2,250,000 Lombank West, Del Perro - $3,100,000 Maze Bank Tower, Pillbox Hill - $4,000,000

There are several factors that influence the price of the office, such as how central the location is, view, etc. The only factor that really counts is travel time, and depending on the player's other purchases, some might be more convenient in the game.

Once a player buys an office, they can register as CEO through the SecuroServ section of the Interaction Menu. As CEO, players will have access to Special Cargo, Vehicle Cargo, and Special Vehicle Work on the office computer.

In the office, players can access the SecuroServ Special Cargo Network through the computer and purchase a Warehouse to start doing Special and Vehicle Cargo work in GTA Online.