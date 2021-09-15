How to get to the top of Maze tower in GTA Online?

Players in the GTA series have always attempted to reach the highest building in each game. They've come up with various approaches, either using the most obvious or inventing new ones.

The Maze Bank Tower is the tallest building in the HD Universe recreation of Los Santos. Reaching the top of this tower is often considered an achievement by GTA 5 and GTA Online players.

There are multiple possible approaches to reach the top of this iconic building. This article will discuss these methods, which are pretty simple by GTA standards.

GTA Online: How to reach the roof of the Maze Bank Tower

Some of the means through which GTA Online players can go to the top of the Maze Bank Tower are:

1st method - By Helicopter/VTOL aircraft/flying car/hoverbike

2nd method - By jumping off an aircraft with a parachute

3rd method - After buying a penthouse office at the building and using the elevator

1st method

The simplest way to reach the top of the Maze Bank Tower is to use a helicopter. Players can also utilize the VTOL capabilities of the Hydra or the Deluxo. The best option, however, is the Oppressor Mk 2.

Its smaller frame and exceptional agility make it easy to land atop the tower with minimum difficulty.

2nd method

This is the most exciting way to reach the top of the building. Players must first get a parachute from AmmuNation. They will then need a fast and high-flying aircraft like the Hydra or LAZAR.

After this, all that is left to do is to jump off at the right moment, from the correct altitude. This will require a bit of skill to pull off, but the additional challenge makes it worth it.

3rd method

Finally, the most obvious option is to purchase the Executive Office at the Maze Bank Tower. Although this is the most expensive option, the office is one of the best ones in GTA Online. Players who own this office can just use the elevator to reach the roof and helipad.

Location of the tower

The location of the Maze Bank Tower in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Maze Bank Tower is in Pillbox Hill, surrounded by San Andreas Avenue, Vespucci Boulevard, Alta Street, and Power Street. It is the tallest skyscraper in the city and is visible from the entire city.

