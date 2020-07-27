GTA V is the ultimate playground, with the player having access to an obscenely large collection of vehicles, ranging from cars to supersonic jets. Along with cars, the player can wield an unfathomably large amount of weapons.

The game is sure to delve into chaos sooner rather than later once the player has their hands on such weaponry and vehicular might. To ensure that chaos is multiplied indefinitely, the GTA franchise utilizes the Police.

The Wanted Level reflects how intense the Police reaction to your actions is going to be. Different activities lead to different Wanted Levels; for example, shooting a cop will instantly give you a 2-star Wanted Level. It will increase the longer you resist arrest or cause or more mayhem.

GTA 5: How to lower wanted Level

The most basic way to lower Wanted Level is to get in a car and absolutely gun it. The Police cars aren't really slow, and might be able to catch up, but you should be able to outrun them.

Once you've escaped their sight, hide in an alley or between buildings till the Wanted Level goes away.

While this is the most straightforward and standard way of getting rid of cops in GTA V, there are cheat codes that will help you further. However, it is not recommended that you use cheats.

Cheat Codes for lowering Wanted Level:

Advertisement

Xbox 360/Xbox One: RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left PS3/PS4: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

R1, R1, Circle, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left PC: LAWYERUP

LAWYERUP Cell Phone: 1-999-5299-3787

However, GTA Online provides a far more elegant solution to the Police problem, with players being able to Call Lester and removing their Wanted Level for a small fee.

Lester is one of the most useful characters in GTA Online and not only provides missions, but tonnes of other valuable services as well.