How to lose cops in GTA 5

GTA 5 players will often run into the law, which means they need to make their escapes.

Whenever GTA 5 players get into trouble with the cops, a wanted level will arise. There are five stars in total. Each one indicates the current threat level. The more damage the players cause, the heavier the response will be. GTA 5 players have to be careful on higher wanted levels. They can easily be taken out.

Without a doubt, GTA 5 players will run into the police. Sometimes the game does it automatically. If a player switches to Trevor, he might be attempting an escape. Players need to learn how to reduce those wanted ratings. Otherwise, they will end up wasted or busted.

Here is how GTA 5 players can lose the cops

Police AI is very aggressive. They will not stop their search until they find the fugitive. The best course of action is to outrun them. GTA 5 uses a search radius. Players have to escape this radius before they can lose the cops.

It's easier said than done. Here are a few tips that can help.

Go to the countryside

Blaine County is mostly full of open space. Normally, GTA 5 players have to outrun the police radius. The countryside gives them a big advantage. As long as the player has a vehicle, they can try to lose the cops here.

There is enough open space for them to hit full speed. Los Santos highways can be tricky to navigate, especially with traffic. The countryside removes these obstacles. Instead, players can outspeed the pursuing officers.

Escape through the subway system

If a GTA 5 player is forced to go through Los Santos, there is another way. They can enter the subways and lose the cops there. Players should also consider the railway system. Cops will have a difficult time in these areas. In the meantime, players can take out anyone following them.

Use cheats

Alternatively, GTA 5 players can use cheats to lose the cops. Keep in mind that cheats may disable certain achievements. Here is how they can reduce their wanted rating, depending on the system:

PC: LAWYERUP

LAWYERUP Xbox: RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left PlayStation: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

R1, R1, Circle, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left Phone Number: 1-999-5299-3787

Phone numbers only work for enhanced versions of GTA 5.

