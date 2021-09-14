5 of the best GTA 5 cheats for players to use

For a completely different experience, players should use GTA 5 cheats (only after the game is finished).

Cheats allow players to alter the game. Some of them are rather minor, such as changes in weather patterns. However, players can make themselves nearly indestructible with a select few. GTA 5 cheats require different inputs for multiple systems.

PC users will have to manually type it with either the (~) or (\) keys. Meanwhile, console users have to use button combinations. GTA 5 cheats should only be used after the game is complete. Otherwise, it may lock players out of achievements.

Five of the best GTA 5 cheats for players to enjoy

5) Max Health and Armor

If players want to challenge themselves without invincibility, they can always try max health and armor. In a few moments, they can recharge themselves. They should try it out whenever they are low on health.

Here are the inputs:

PS3 and PS4 : Circle, L1, Triangle, R2, X, Square, Circle, D-Pad right, Square, L1, L1, L1

: Circle, L1, Triangle, R2, X, Square, Circle, D-Pad right, Square, L1, L1, L1 Xbox 360 and Xbox One : B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, D-Pad Right, X, LB, LB, LB

: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, D-Pad Right, X, LB, LB, LB PC : TURTLE

: TURTLE Phone: 1-999-887-853 or 1-999-TURTLE

4) Explosive Bullets / Explosive Ammo Rounds

GTA 5 players will now destroy their targets with a single hit. Each round will result in a fiery explosion and multiple knockouts. Whether it's a human enemy or a vehicle, no one is safe. These GTA 5 cheats are useful for rampages.

These are the inputs:

PS3 and PS4 : D-Pad right, Square, X, D-Pad left, R1, R2, D-Pad left, D-Pad right, D-Pad right, L1, L1, L1

: D-Pad right, Square, X, D-Pad left, R1, R2, D-Pad left, D-Pad right, D-Pad right, L1, L1, L1 Xbox 360 and Xbox One : D-Pad Right, X, A, D-Pad Left, RB, RT, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Right, LB, LB, LB

: D-Pad Right, X, A, D-Pad Left, RB, RT, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Right, LB, LB, LB PC : HIGHEX

: HIGHEX Phone: 1-999-444-439 or 1-999-HIGHEX

3) Slow Motion

These GTA 5 cheats are similar to Michael's special ability, Bullet Time. This gives players a major advantage in shootouts. They can now carefully aim their weapons for the perfect headshot.

Here are the inputs:

PS3 and PS4 : Triangle, D-Pad left, D-Pad right, D-Pad right, Square, R2, R1

: Triangle, D-Pad left, D-Pad right, D-Pad right, Square, R2, R1 Xbox 360 and Xbox One : Y, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Right, X, RT, RB

: Y, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Right, X, RT, RB PC : SLOWMO

: SLOWMO Phone: 1-999-756-966 or 1-999-SLOW-MO

2) Low Gravity / Moon Gravity

GTA 5 players can mess with physics. Once they input this cheat, everything will start to float. Floating across the land, players will feel like they are on the moon. Low gravity is one of the most entertaining GTA 5 cheats.

These are the inputs:

PS3 and PS4 : D-Pad left, D-Pad left, L1, R1, L1, D-Pad right, D-Pad left, L1, D-Pad left

: D-Pad left, D-Pad left, L1, R1, L1, D-Pad right, D-Pad left, L1, D-Pad left Xbox 360 and Xbox One : D-Pad Left, D-Pad Left, LB, RB, LB, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Left, LB, D-Pad Left

: D-Pad Left, D-Pad Left, LB, RB, LB, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Left, LB, D-Pad Left PC : FLOATER

: FLOATER Phone: 1-999-356-2837 or 1-999-FLOATER

1) Invincibility (5 minutes only)

This is one of the most useful GTA 5 cheats. However, it will only last 5 minutes. Invincibility allows players to perform widespread destruction without the fear of death. They can take on the entire city of Los Santos.

Here are the inputs:

PS3 and PS4 : D-Pad right, X, D-Pad right, D-Pad left, D-Pad right, R1, D-Pad right, D-Pad left, X, Triangle

: D-Pad right, X, D-Pad right, D-Pad left, D-Pad right, R1, D-Pad right, D-Pad left, X, Triangle Xbox 360 and Xbox One : D-Pad Right, A, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Right, RB, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Left, A, Y

: D-Pad Right, A, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Right, RB, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Left, A, Y PC : PAINKILLER

: PAINKILLER Phone: 1-999-724-654-5537 or 1-999-PAINKILLER

Due to an error, the phone number for Invincibility is too long to enter.

