How can players input GTA 5 cheats?

There are multiple ways to input GTA 5 cheats, but it all depends on the platform and version of the game.

Cheats have been a series mainstay since the early days. Players have to input a button combination, type in a code, or dial a phone number. Doing so allows them to alter their gameplay experience. For instance, players can spawn a powerful tank or regenerate their health.

GTA 5 cheats are fun to use. Players can do anything from low gravity to flaming bullets. However, cheat activation depends on certain platforms. Console players can manually input GTA 5 cheats through button presses. Meanwhile, PC users can type the cheat. Apart from that, enhanced versions also let players use phone numbers.

How players can input GTA 5 cheats

GTA 5 cheats let players do what they normally can't in their usual gameplay. Flying cars are a good example. Suffice to say, there is endless potential for chaotic fun.

Keep in mind that cheat activation will prevent certain achievements. Therefore, players should avoid saving their progress. They can also turn off autosave in the pause menu. Without further ado, here is how players can activate GTA 5 cheats.

Button combinations on consoles

Button combinations are the standard method of cheat activation. Rockstar Games has done it since GTA 3. As a result, it's theoretically possible to enter a cheat by complete accident. Interestingly, speedrunners can invalidate their runs because of this.

It all depends on the controller. To use Explosive Melee Attacks on a PlayStation controller, players must input the following:

Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2

This is how it works for all controllers. Alternatively, players can also use phone numbers instead. However, it only works for enhanced versions.

Phone numbers on enhanced versions

GTA 5 cheats can also be activated over the phone. It's very similar to how cheats were done in GTA 4. As of this writing, this feature is only available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Phone cheats are not present on the PS3 and Xbox 360.

All these cheats have a corresponding phone number. Players can spawn a Bandit by manually dialing 1-999-226-348, which translates to (1-999-BANDIT). They can use phone numbers if they don't feel like using button combinations.

Typing it on PC

Take a look at the keyboard. There is a key on the lefthand side of one (1). It looks like a squiggly line. This key is known as the tilde (~). PC players can hold this key to bring up the cheat console.

After that, they can now type in their preferred cheat. For example, they can activate moon gravity by entering FLOATER. A confirmation message will pop up if this was done correctly, and that's all there is to it.

Messing around with GTA 5 cheats is a good way to pass the time. With the implementation of cheats, the game offers a good variety. For example, players can use explosive melee attacks in drunk mode while running fast. All in all, it only accentuates the game's boundless potential for fun and chaos.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

