5 extraordinary achievements and trophies in GTA 5

Some players might show off their bragging rights with a few hard-to-get GTA 5 achievements and trophies.

There are reward systems that depend on the GTA 5 version (achievements for Xbox and Steam, trophies for PlayStation). When players complete specific tasks within the game, they receive a notification for doing so. While it's mostly pointless, GTA players can challenge themselves by meeting these objectives.

GTA 5 remains a highly popular game to this day, no matter which platform it's played on. There are specific achievements and trophies they should collect to test their skills.

At its core, the GTA experience relies on heavy combat and driving maneuverability, and it's an absolute necessity to meet these requirements.

Five extraordinary GTA 5 achievements and trophies

5) Career Criminal

Once players finally attain 100% completion in GTA 5, they will be rewarded with this achievement. It requires all the main storyline missions to be completed, of which there are 69 in total.

GTA players must also perform several other tasks. One of them involves completing 14 random events out of 57/60 (depending on whether it's the original game or enhanced). In addition, they have to complete Strangers and Freaks for Franklin (which also requires 50 letter scraps and 50 spaceship parts).

There are also hobbies and pastimes, such as shooting ranges and street races. GTA players only need to complete 42 out of a total of 59. Last but not least, gamers must complete 16 random tasks, such as buying five different properties, doing stunt jumps, and playing fetch with Chop.

4) Three Man Army

Three Man Army requires GTA players to get all the protagonists together (Franklin, Michael, and Trevor) and raise hell for a short while. They must get a three-star wanted rating and survive law enforcement for three minutes. All the protagonists should be in the same vehicle for this to work.

GTA players should choose a fast vehicle that can reliably outrun police cruisers and helicopters. It's a much easier task if they outfit the vehicle with armor and bulletproof tires. Franklin needs to be the lead character since his special ability allows for better driving.

They can head over to Los Santos airport and drive straight to the airfield, triggering an automatic three-star rating. What makes this method easy is the wide-open field at the airport, allowing players to mostly avoid nearby vehicles. It shouldn't take long to complete this objective.

3) A Lot of Cheddar

This is arguably one of the most challenging achievements in the entire main game if done normally. It requires all three protagonists to spend $200,000,000.

However, even the highest paying heists don't bring in this much revenue. Most profitable businesses require long-term investment to get back the money put into it.

Lester's assassinations are a reliable source of income, but only if it's done after the main story is complete. GTA players should have enough money to invest in stocks. Another effective method to attain money is through an infinite exploit.

Thanks to a fan, YouTuber DarkViperAU discovered an error in the Paleto Score. If players don't have ammo to shoot down the bank alarms, they must buy it with the money Rockstar Games provides. This means they will always have $500 on hand, even if they spend it. They should instead use it to invest in stocks infinitely.

2) A New Perspective

Users must keep in mind that this is only available for enhanced versions of GTA 5. With the introduction of a new first-person viewpoint, Rockstar decided to give out a few achievements related to this feature.

A New Perspective requires players to use the first-person mode for at least 15 hours of total in-game time. It also works with GTA Online, given most of the player's time is spent with that version of the game. In addition, the publisher tracks the progress of this mode for every playable character, including the Online protagonist.

The first-person mode takes some time to get used to, especially when driving. Nonetheless, it is a new challenge that every GTA player should attempt on enhanced versions of GTA 5.

Combat and driving sections feel pretty different, which refreshes the GTA experience with gameplay.

1) Los Santos Legend

"Congratulations! You're Vinewood's biggest star!"

GTA players are left with this simple message when they unlock this platinum-level trophy. It can only be achieved by collecting every single trophy on the PS3 and PS4. It's the most difficult one to get, yet it's the accurate measure of patience and skill on the part of the GTA player.

Los Santos Legend is a fine testament to 100% completionists, given all the hard work it takes to get this far in the journey.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

