5 things to do after completing GTA 5's story mode

With nearly three years of development time and an estimated budget of $137 Million, Rockstar Games' world of GTA 5 shaped up to be one of the richest and most complete game worlds ever seen.

With tons of easter eggs, mini-games, and other pastimes there are still hours upon hours of content to be experienced after players complete GTA 5's single-player campaign. If GTA Online doesn't excite you then read on to learn about what the world of Los Santos has to offer apart from Michael, Franklin, and Trevor's escapades.

5 things to do in GTA 5 after completing the story mode

1. Strangers and freaks

A feature returning from GTA 4 but in a much grander fashion is the optional strangers and freaks missions you can find throughout San Andreas. These missions can range from downright silly to actually adding to the lore like meeting Trevor's mother. Look for the '?' on the minimap to find some of these missions or roam around the map to trigger the more randomly generated missions.

2. Movies

Advertisement

Contrary to popular belief, Los Santos' movie cinemas aren't just for show, they feature actual 10+ minute entertainment pieces put together by Rockstar and are viewable in-game. Here's a guide to catch them yourself.

Note: In-game time is mentioned here, if unsure about the in-game time bring up the protagonist's cell phone to check

The Loneliest Robot in Great Britain - Screens from 10 am to 12 pm

Capolavoro - Screens from 1 pm to 5 pm

Meltdown - Screens from 6 pm to 10 pm

3. Discover hidden easter eggs

GTA 5 is littered with tons of easter eggs, ranging from ghosts to aliens and even bigfoot. Even today players scour the game to find more hidden gems that Rockstar has stashed away in the world of San Andreas. Check out this list of Five cool secrets and easter eggs in the game.

4. Ride a rollercoaster

Advertisement

Rockstar spares no expense in making their worlds complete and GTA 5 is no exception. A highly glossed over feature, the rides at Del Perro pier are completely functional and players can go on a ride on either the rollercoaster or Ferris wheel. For added immersion, players with a VR headset can experience these rides in VR using this mod.

5. Become a stock market mogul

GTA 5 features a fully functioning stock market that you can invest in. However, players can eliminate all risks by simply investing before and after Lester's assassination missions. This is recommended after players have completed the story modes as they will have the most money to invest and will reap the largest profits. Check out our handy guide here.