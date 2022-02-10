How to lower wanted level in GTA 5 using cheats and other methods

The main problem that GTA 5 gamers face in the game is not enemies, it is the police. Enemies can be easily shot and killed. However, Police present a problem if you are trying to stay out of trouble.

There are a few ways that gamers can escape the police or lower their wanted level in the game. The easiest way is by using a cheat, but there are alternative methods too.

This article will talk about the ways in which players can lower a wanted level in GTA 5 using various methods.

GTA 5 gamers are pretty good at escaping police

The above video from YouTube shows a gamer showcasing the different ways to escape a wanted level in the game, from simply driving evasion tactics, to driving out to sea, or simply cheating.

Below are a few ways in which GTA 5 players can lower or lose their wanted level in the game.

Evading

The above video was posted on YouTube by user Gun1T123 and is a great example of ways in which players can evade the police in GTA 5. The gamer explains how one of the best ways players with lower wanted levels can get rid of it is by hiding in alleys, or even switching cars so that the cops lose their scent. Nimble players can evade cops even on foot by jumping fences and crouching behind objects to get out of the line of sight.

It is important for players to keep an eye on their mini-map to check the direction the police are coming from. With higher wanted levels such as 3-star and above, players should seek refuge in one of the many hiding places in the game.

Hiding

When driving and weaving is not sufficient for losing wanted levels above 3-stars, there are a handful of locations in GTA 5 where players can camp out to evade capture. The above video shows all the major locations that gamers playing GTA 5 or GTA Online use to escape the police.

The most popular hiding spot is the sewer entrance behind the casino. Its other end is located on the Downtown freeway and is also a very good place to hide. Other locations include train tunnels, subway stations and even some glitched buildings. Some players can also choose to go far out in the sea to try and hide in plain sight.

Cheating

The easiest method is obviously to use the cheat code in the game. Using any of the three protagonists, gamers can simply pull out the mobile phone and type in a phone number to get rid of their wanted level.

The phone number to call in the game is;199952993787. While there are other directional button options on consoles or the code LAWYERUP on the PC, this phone number is the fastest way to lose the wanted level in the game.

