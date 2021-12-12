Where's the best place to hide in GTA Online after the Casino Heist?

GTA Online fans love the Diamond Casino & Resort Heist mission. Many players even prefer this to the Cayo Perico one. Either way, there is no doubt that the Diamond Heist is extremely popular.

After GTA Online players have mastered this mission, they should be able to get it set up in around an hour each time. This means many more heists per day. The only problem is escaping the casino in the most perfect way possible.

This article will look at the best hiding place for players once they have escaped the casino in their GTA Online heist.

Most GTA Online players should know this is the best place by now

In this video, the player is able to escape the casino without much resistance. Once they reach the getaway vehicle, they hop down into the aqueduct behind the casino to access the best hiding space and escape route.

This is the route that all GTA Online players are advised to use unless they are escaping in the helicopter. Taking the helicopter is also a great way to escape but it's certainly not very discreet to take to the sky from the middle of the city!

So when the GTA Online players reach their getaway vehicles after clearing the confines of the Diamond Casino & Resort, they don't have far to go. From wherever the escape vehicles are parked, players must head east to find the large aqueduct that runs through the city.

That's the tunnel players want to use (Image via YouTube @Zackie)

Players only need to drive into the sewer tunnel for a few hundred meters before they are safe from the searching police. The best thing about this location is that the tunnel continues underground for miles. It's the perfect hiding place as the tunnels twist and turn, meaning that there is no way the police could follow or find the players.

GTA Online players will drive for a few minutes navigating through underground train tracks, building sites and sewage tunnels that are all interconnected. This means that if they wish, players can get on any of the train tracks and escape this way. Usually, they stick to the same path and find themselves emerging on the highway in Downtown Los Santos with no "wanted" level.

From this underground exit, players have ahead of them only a five-minute drive at top speed along the highway before reaching their destination and completing the mission.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee