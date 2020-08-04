5 best neighbourhoods in GTA Online 

Every GTA player loves to cruise around the streets of the great in-game cities such as Los Santos or Liberty City. Giving credit where it’s due, Rockstar Games have done a great job designing a universe that feels immersive and extremely real. It’s no secret that Los Santos is designed after the great Los Angeles itself, and it is, therefore, a great city for players to explore.

5 best GTA Online neighbourhoods

#1 Downtown Los Santos

Downtown Los Santos (Image Credits: Reddit)

Downtown Los Santos is fashioned after downtown Los Angeles, a part of the city that is known for its 'happening' vibe. Downtown Los Santos is home to most of the GTA skyscrapers and has no shortage of lucrative businesses for players to invest in.

#2 Rockford Hills

Rockford Hills (Image Credits: GTA Base)

Lined with mansions, each bigger than the last, Rockford Hills is a beautiful neighbourhood based on the real-life city of Beverly Hills in California. It can take you quite a while to be able to afford a house in Rockford Hills but at least you get to experience what it's like to live there through Michael in story mode.

#3 Vinewood Hills

Vinewood Hills (Image credits: GTAland.net)

Based on the real-life neighbourhood of Hollywood Hills, Vinewood Hills is one of the best places in GTA Online. Driving around in its twisty and twirly roads is immensely fun, and looking out at the skyline of Los Santos from your huge balcony can feel pretty exhilarating.

#4 Vespucci Beach

Vespucci Beach (Image Credits: GTA Wiki)

Vespucci Beach has been iconic since the days of GTA San Andreas. Even in GTA Online, this beach is one location you must visit when you can. With a plethora of activities and missions that you can get here, as well as the variety of businesses you can invest in, Vespucci Beach is a great catch.

#5 Richman

Richman (Image Credits: GTA Wiki)

Consisting of breathtaking residential mansions, as well as posh locations such as Country Clubs, Richman is a neighbourhood based on the actual location of Bel-Air and Holmby Hills. In addition, there is a distinctive mansion in the area which looks suspiciously like the Playboy Mansion- parties and all included.