The Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online: All you need to know

Rockstar has managed to keep GTA Online relevant by introducing regular updates over the years. The Diamond Casino Heist is one such update that came out in 2019 that added an exciting and rewarding heist to the game alongside various other content.

Heists are one of the many reasons for GTA Online's popularity. The first five heists were added after a few years of release, and it attracted a large number of players. Since then, there have been three major heists, each introduced with its own titular update.

This article delves into the Diamond Casino Heist in more detail and contains everything players need to know about it.

GTA Online: Everything you need to know about the Diamond Casino Heist

The core elements of the heists in GTA Online are not much different from those of GTA 5. These are PvE missions with a specific set of objectives that are played out across different stages called "Setups." Several preparatory stages have to be completed, which lead up to the finale.

The heist setup leader has to make some considerable investments to finance the equipment needed for the heist. This is also why the leader gets a greater cut of the profits to make up for the setup costs.

The Diamond Casino Heist introduces a radical makeover of the existing Heist structure in GTA Online. It's a massive, action-packed mission in which the player gets to infiltrate Los Santos' most guarded building any way they choose.

It offers a wide range of options for setup and preparation missions. Players may build their attack strategy and choose from a variety of approaches for these. Once inside, players get even more choices to make among continuously shifting security systems.

It also includes a number of new aspects that are likely to vary every time the mission is replayed. This results in a rather dynamic heist where every player must be alert at all times.

Players will need to get an Arcade in order to plot the heist and access the Setup missions. They also need to be a CEO of an Organization or the President of a Motorcycle Club to play the heist. Buying a CEO Office or Clubhouse is one of the easiest ways to become one.

Players can practice hacking keypads and breaching vault doors after purchasing an Arcade. These skills will be critical during the heist itself, so it's always better to be prepared. The Arcade can also be used for storing equipment and getaway vehicles.

The Diamond Casino Heist pays out differently for different primary targets:

Cash - GTA $2,115,000

Artwork - GTA $2,350,000

Gold - GTA $2,585,000

Diamonds - GTA $3,619,000

Also Read

A few extra thousand dollars can be grabbed if players decide to hit the mini vault on the upper level of the casino.

Edited by Danyal Arabi