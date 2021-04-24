How to buy an arcade in GTA Online and start the Diamond Casino Heist

GTA Online boasts many underworld opportunities but none quite outclass the thrill that one experiences when playing the Diamond Casino Heist, one of the most popular missions in the game.

Heists have always been an integral part of GTA Online and represent the ultimate Grand Theft Auto experience. However, what sets the Diamond Casino Heist apart from the rest is its level of difficulty. Not only is keeping a low profile super challenging in the Casino, but looting the vault is also not a piece of cake.

The Diamond Casino Heist, however, cannot be accessed without purchasing an arcade. After all, players and their band of loyal kingpins will need a place to plot one of the biggest robberies of all time away from the scrutiny of the cops and the NPCs.

This article explores how players can purchase an arcade in GTA Online and start the Diamond Casino Heist.

How to buy an arcade in GTA Online

After downloading the Diamond Casino Heist, the player will receive a message from an unknown number that reads:

"It's Lester Crest. Meet me at the Mirror Park. We have something to discuss."

Players will have to wait for this message before they can go to Mirror Park to hatch ideas with Lester.

When the cutscene with Lester is over, players can head over to Maze Bank Foreclosures to purchase an arcade of their choice. Like every property in GTA Online, arcades cost a pretty penny and the player will need at least a million dollars to afford one.

Arcades in GTA Online

The prime purpose of an arcade in GTA Online is to plan the Diamond Casino Heist (Image via GTA Wiki)

Not only does an arcade allow the player to plot the Diamond Casino Heist, but it also enables the players to open up an extra stream of income by adding in-demand games to the arcade. However, most of the game machines are rather costly and the player might have to shell out quite a bit of money before they can start making a profit.

Having said that, the prime purpose of an arcade in GTA Online is to plan the Diamond Casino Heist. By starting a business upfront, the player will be able to avoid unwanted attention and stay focused on the (monumental) task.

Here are all the arcades featured on GTA Online with their relative prices:

Eight-Bit in Vinewood – $2,530,000

Insert Coin in Rockford Hills – $2,345,000

Pixel Pete’s in Paleto Bay – $1,235,000

Videogeddon in La Mesa – $1,875,000

Warehouse in Davis – $2,135,000

Wonderama in Grapeseed – $1,565,000

Players can start planning the heist and hire crew members after purchasing an arcade.