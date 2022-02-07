GTA 6 leaks explored after Rockstar's development confirmation

Last week, Rockstar announced that GTA 6 is under development, and since then, the fan community has been in a tizzy. There haven't been many rumors surrounding the game recently, although fans can expect to see some new ones soon.

Meanwhile, the game has already had plenty of alleged leaks from before Rockstar even confirmed the game's existence. This article takes a look at some of the most interesting leaks that have come out over the years.

Assessing some of the most interesting GTA 6 leaks that have come up so far

Map leaks

Fans often come up with ironic map leaks for GTA 6 that are meant to be obvious fakes. However, this trend itself began with the tendency of many anonymous leakers to present map leaks that get debunked almost immediately.

Such has been the case for two distinct map leaks, one in 2018 and the other in 2021. Both have since been dismissed as obvious fakes. The first one presented a photorealistic satellite map of a tropical island with urban settlements that was similar to Miami and Rio de Janeiro.

The other was from alleged gameplay footage, captured with a shaky camera (a classic indicator of a fake leak).

AI patent leak

One of the more simplistic and believable leaks that came out in 2021 was related to a patent filed by Take-Two Interactive. This patent was for an advanced AI that would be used in a video game world. Fans joined the dots and figured out that it must be for the NPCs in GTA 6.

With the announcement of the game being in development, it is safe to assume that this 'leak' was indeed true. With this in mind, fans can expect GTA 6 to have NPCs that are far more advanced than anything seen in the series before.

Each in-game NPC could have a set pattern and a schedule, much like most modern RPG games.

Tom Henderson leaks

Tom Henderson has been the most reliable name in 2021 when it comes to GTA 6 leaks. Most of his reports have been accepted by the majority of the community as believable. He confirmed the Vice City rumors that had been going on for years, but he also stated that the next game would have a modern setting.

Henderson has also hinted at a possible female protagonist and a smaller map that gets updated with new content at periodic intervals. The most interesting detail he's shared is concerning the release date. According to him, Rockstar might release the game in 2024 or 2025.

If this turns out to be true, fans will have to wait at least another year before a gameplay trailer arrives.

Tez2's predictions

Last month, popular Rockstar Games informant Tez2 expressed his opinion on GTAForums regarding an announcement. He said that Rockstar is very likely to announce GTA 6 in early 2022. Although the community was skeptical, this turned out to be true.

He also stated that a 2022 announcement could mean a 2023 or early 2024 release. This, he added, was because Rockstar usually releases their games just a year after they're announced. While his announcement prediction has been proven correct, the release date predictions are yet to be proven.

Voice actor leaks

There are two instances of fans finding out some of the VAs (voice actors) who are supposed to be in GTA 6. The most popular instance was when Jorge Consejo's CV (which mentioned the game) was leaked. Last year, another VA named Dave Jackson made a Facebook post about getting to work in a Grand Theft Auto title.

Consejo didn't reveal much due to confidentiality agreements that are usually associated with such projects. On the other hand, Jackson pulled down his original post since he was getting too much attention.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

