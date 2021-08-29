Voice actor sparks GTA 6 speculation after confirming his role in the franchise

As the GTA community grows impatient waiting on the release of GTA 6, every crumb of information regarding the game is worth its weight in gold these days. The latest rumor began swirling due to voice actor Dave Jackson, who recently confirmed his role as a police chief in the "new Grand Theft Auto series" (sic).

The actor's phrasing led fans to believe that a new GTA game is on its way fairly soon, however Dave Jackson's follow-up post indicated that he meant GTA Online instead.

Voice actor Dave Jackson spurs GTA 6 speculation after confirming role in the franchise

Jackson's now deleted Facebook post confirming his role in the GTA franchise (Image via Dave Jackson, Facebook)

As seen from the screenshot above, Jackson was more than elated to share the news that he had snagged the role of "Police Chief Captain McClane in the new Grand Theft Auto series." This wording, however, may have been unintentional as Jackson promptly deleted the post when his inboc got bombarded by fans an journalists asking for more details.

Fans began speculating that Jackson's role was for GTA 6 when in reality he may not have been referencing it at all. In a follow-up post on his Facebook profile, the voice actor had the following to say (verbatim):

"So I pulled down the last post for awhile because was BOMBARDED by reporters, and video game magazine editors looking for a scoop. I almost couldn't believe how much attention I received just from that post. It's like; "calm the hell down, dudes!" Sheesh! I will say this; the producers said I could spread the word, and there will be a new trailer soon! So look for that!"

Judging by the fact that he mentions a trailer is around the corner and that the producers gave him the go ahead to announce his role, it is much more likely that Jackson is speaking about GTA Online in his post. All other GTA 6 leaks and rumors have pointed to a 2023 announcement and a 2025 release date for GTA 6, leading fans to a more realistic expectation of a GTA Online DLC trailer soon.

