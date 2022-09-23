17 year old GTA 6 hacker allegedly arrested by City of London Police

Authorities appear to have finally caught up to the GTA 6 leaker as City of London Police has confirmed the arrest of a 17-year-old hacker on Twitter. The GTA 6 leaker had recently released 90 early build videos of the future game by hacking into Rockstar Games' internal systems.

He had also threatened to release the game's source code, as well as that of Grand Theft Auto 5 and its online variant, unless Take-Two officials entered into negotiations with him.

GTA 6 hacker is supposedly a 17 year old from the UK-based Lapsus$ group

He remains in police custody. On the evening of Thursday 22 September 2022, the City of London Police arrested a 17-year-old in Oxfordshire on suspicion of hacking, as part of an investigation supported by the @NCA_UK ’s National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU).He remains in police custody. On the evening of Thursday 22 September 2022, the City of London Police arrested a 17-year-old in Oxfordshire on suspicion of hacking, as part of an investigation supported by the @NCA_UK’s National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU). He remains in police custody. https://t.co/Zfa3OlDR6J

As can be seen above, the City of London Police recently tweeted that as part of an investigation with NCA UK, they had detained a 17-year-old in Oxfordshire on suspicion of hacking. He is thought to be associated with the "Lapsus$" group, which predominantly communicates through Telegram channels.

This is the same teenager who was detained for generating more than £10 million via hacking last year. He is also considered to be the leader of this infamous group. Popular journalist Matthew Keys has verified that the teen was arrested for hacking into Rockstar Games and maybe even Uber.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been confirmed by Rockstar Games, Take-Two, or even Uber. However, it was recently confirmed that the FBI and the US Department of Justice were getting involved in the GTA 6 leak case. According to Keys, the FBI was indeed involved in this arrest. More information on this case from the relevant authorities is anticipated very soon.

Matthew Keys @MatthewKeysLive @CityPolice UPDATE: Arrest of 17-year-old by police in the United Kingdom over hack of Rockstar and possibly Uber was done in concert with an investigation conducted by the FBI, according to a source with knowledge of the matter. @CityPolice UPDATE: Arrest of 17-year-old by police in the United Kingdom over hack of Rockstar and possibly Uber was done in concert with an investigation conducted by the FBI, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

The territorial police department known as the "City of London Police" is in charge of keeping watch on the business district of London and not the actual capital. They are experts in 'economic crime investigation' and as such, mostly deal with fraud and cybercrime.

The recently released videos from the GTA 6 hack revealed a wealth of information about the upcoming game. However, the leaked footage was met with a variety of reactions from Grand Theft Auto fans. The majority were very pleased with the new features and advancements, but some felt that the graphics needed more polish.

This was an ironic belief, however, because the footage was indeed from an unfinished game. The visuals of a video game are typically only refined when the game itself is almost finished. However, the GTA 6 leaks showed an unfinished game that was much more refined than usual, and many came to Rockstar's support on social media platforms.

