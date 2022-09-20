Uber and Rockstar contact FBI and US Department of Justice in GTA 6 leaks case

In light of the recent GTA 6 leaks, major companies are taking legal action going forward. On September 18, a hacker stole the entire source code for Rockstar's upcoming game.

They proceeded to upload over 90 videos with three gigabytes worth of information. Since then, publisher Take-Two Interactive has been striking down YouTube videos discussing the incident.

The hacker also reportedly claimed responsibility for the Uber security breach on September 15. Unsurprisingly, following the GTA 6 leaks, their actions will likely result in heavy litigation from several major companies.

After the recent GTA 6 leaks, Rockstar and Uber are seeking legal action toward the hacker

Law enforcement will be looking into matters

Ben @videotech_



The group known as Lapsus were seemingly involved with the attacks which have previously targeted Microsoft & Nvidia in 2022.



uber.com/en-GB/newsroom… Uber and Rockstar Games are in close coordination with the FBI and US Department of Justice amid both companies being hacked.The group known as Lapsus were seemingly involved with the attacks which have previously targeted Microsoft & Nvidia in 2022. Uber and Rockstar Games are in close coordination with the FBI and US Department of Justice amid both companies being hacked.The group known as Lapsus were seemingly involved with the attacks which have previously targeted Microsoft & Nvidia in 2022.uber.com/en-GB/newsroom… https://t.co/1Dv3rXnsrb

Video game journalist Ben Turpin has just reported that both Rockstar and Uber are contacting the Federal Bureau of Investigation, along with the United States Department of Justice. This information is readily available on the Uber Newsroom, who posted an update on September 19.

Both companies have seen major security breaches within the past week. They believe the attacker is someone affiliated with the hacker group Lapsus$. Not only were they allegedly responsible for the GTA 6 leaks, they also attacked major companies like Microsoft and Samsung.

The hacker was reportedly identified already

Michael @LegacyKillaHD On the website Doxbin, hackers also claim the UK teen Arion (not including his full name) who goes by the online name "White" or "Breachbase" was responsible for the hack of GTA 6.



The dox profile also includes his prior history with authorities, being raided & arrested before. On the website Doxbin, hackers also claim the UK teen Arion (not including his full name) who goes by the online name "White" or "Breachbase" was responsible for the hack of GTA 6.The dox profile also includes his prior history with authorities, being raided & arrested before. https://t.co/vkLhHckE06

Based on information from the hacking forum Breached, a teenage hacker from the United Kingdom was allegedly responsible for the GTA 6 leaks. Website administrator @pompompurin said they sent evidence of their crimes via a Telegram chat room.

The hacker reportedly went by the names "White" and "Breachbase." Hackers from the Doxbin website also backed up reports of his criminal history, claiming that he had been arrested before for various incidents.

The legal ramifications will be severe

The legal measures taken by Rockstar and Uber suggest this will be a severe case. Keep in mind that several Uber employees had their information compromised with the recent hacks. The company's virtual private network was also jeaopardized in the process.

Meanwhile, the GTA 6 leaks gave away several hours of gameplay tests from Rockstar's upcoming project. The hacker also claimed to have stolen the source code for both GTA 5 and GTA 6. They wanted to negotiate a deal with Rockstar, which lawyers may argue is ransom in the court of law.

With the involvement of the FBI, this will likely be a very important case. The hacker reportedly has a history of attacking major companies and running a ransomware gang. It remains to be seen how the legal proceedings will go forward, but Rockstar and Uber are taking matters very seriously.

