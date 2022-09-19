Take-Two allegedly taking down any video discussing GTA 6 leak

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, has allegedly begun striking out any videos related to the massive GTA 6 leaks that happened yesterday. Whether the video contains leaked gameplay footage or not, the American video game publishing company seems adamant about having none of it.

Many popular GTA YouTubers like GhillieMaster and TGG have spoken about these strikes on Twitter, making other GTA creators aware of the issue.

While most GTA creators know that Take-Two has started taking down videos that show all of the leaked footage, it now seems that even talking about them will get creators in trouble. Here is some more information on this subject and the reaction from the community.

Take-Two Interactive is reportedly taking down any videos talking about GTA 6 leaks even when no actual footage of the leak is shown

TGG @TGGonYT



What an absolute disaster this has become. Nick @GhillieYT So Take Two struck down my video even though I showed no footage of the leaks in the video. Only the forums posts. I even blurred out the link in the video. Guess they don’t want people even talking about it. So Take Two struck down my video even though I showed no footage of the leaks in the video. Only the forums posts. I even blurred out the link in the video. Guess they don’t want people even talking about it. To all GTA creators: Take-Two is striking some videos down that AREN’T EVEN SHOWING GTA 6 GAMEPLAY. As a result, I’ve removed my initial video discussing the leaks.What an absolute disaster this has become. twitter.com/ghillieyt/stat… To all GTA creators: Take-Two is striking some videos down that AREN’T EVEN SHOWING GTA 6 GAMEPLAY. As a result, I’ve removed my initial video discussing the leaks. What an absolute disaster this has become. twitter.com/ghillieyt/stat…

In the tweet above, popular GTA YouTuber TGG quote-tweeted Nick, who also runs a GTA channel called GhillieMaster, informing other Grand Theft Auto creators about Take-Two striking videos that don't even show any Grand Theft Auto 6's leaked footage.

In his tweet, GhillieMaster mentioned that he had received a strike on a video where he only showed blurred-out forum posts. This might mean that Take-Two doesn't even want anyone making commentary videos on this leak.

These strikes were pretty unexpected as it seems like Take-Two doesn't want any conversation regarding this leak to happen even though they had taken down many channels that were sharing all of the Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks. Here are some of them that Take-Two took down:

Allegedly striking popular YouTubers who are creating transformative content surrounding this leak may seem a bit unfair. Still, again, this is one of the biggest leaks in gaming history, and it has not been too long since everything related to this leak went viral.

So, Take-Two might be making strict decisions to control as much damage as possible, even if that means allegedly stopping discussions about the leak. However, this is still the alleged purpose behind these strikes, as the two Grand Theft Auto creators who got the strikes are unsure of the exact reason.

GTA community's reaction to these strikes

liam @W_illiam_C @TGGonYT I’d argue that’s a step too far from them. By all means protect their property. But don’t sensor discussion of it. @TGGonYT I’d argue that’s a step too far from them. By all means protect their property. But don’t sensor discussion of it.

As readers can see from the tweets above, many fans are concerned with Take-Two's actions, as TGG and GhillieMaster are pretty popular YouTubers known for creating great informative content surrounding Grand Theft Auto games. But striking them reflects that Take-Two doesn't want any conversations surrounding this leak.

Others also expressed the unfairness they felt with these strikes:

John Hey @JohnHey04839690 @TGGonYT They haven’t striked this kid and he’s at 3.8M views but they’re striking everyone else if I knew I could pull 4M+ views and not get striked I woulda posted asap @TGGonYT They haven’t striked this kid and he’s at 3.8M views but they’re striking everyone else if I knew I could pull 4M+ views and not get striked I woulda posted asap

ShlurpOnMyLengthPoint @brady35605387 @JohnHey04839690 @TGGonYT He’s 2nd on trending too. They’ve had to of seen it @JohnHey04839690 @TGGonYT He’s 2nd on trending too. They’ve had to of seen it

Like the above-embedded tweet, some fans pointed out that many videos are still up on YouTube, showcasing all of the leaked footage of Grand Theft Auto 6 unedited and wracking up a million views.

These fans are vocalizing how absurd it is on the part of Take-Two, who are striking transformative content surrounding this leak, but not people who are just directly sharing the leaked footage on YouTube.

Finally, one fan gave a very different opinion on this topic:

Raimund @Raimund25 @TGGonYT In your latest video is visible link to download the leak. @TGGonYT In your latest video is visible link to download the leak.

The user mentioned that TGG had a visible download link on their video that may have caused Take-Two to strike it down. Moreover, TGG has posted a new video about the Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks, which is still up.

Ultimately, this is still an alleged reaction that Take-Two might be taking, so Grand Theft Auto creators should stay aware of it before making any content about Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks.

