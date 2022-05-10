5 most informative GTA Online YouTubers in 2022

GTA Online is an immense game with many missions, activities, storylines, and features for players to interact with. Thus, for beginners, this game can become complicated really quickly.

For this reason, some members of the GTA Online community have taken it upon themselves to create amazing YouTube videos for the sole purpose of helping those players who are still trying to figure out all aspects of the game.

If players are unaware of them, this article will feature five of the most informative GTA Online YouTubers that players should watch.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

5 GTA Online YouTubers who offer informational content include TheProfessional, GhillieMaster, and more

1) TheProfessional

TheProfessional is arguably the best GTA Online YouTuber to watch if players want to learn how to properly grind for money.

Unsurprisingly, most of his videos are guides that help players learn a lot of cash in the game. If players are struggling to get by in the game because of low cash, they definitely need to watch TheProfessional.

He also has top 10 and discussion videos on his channel, but they are not as good as his grinding guides for earning cash in the game. One of his most popular videos is a guide for earning four million dollars in a day, a must-watch.

2) Digital Car Addict

DigitalCarAddict is the best GTA Online YouTuber to watch if players are into car customization and want to learn more about it.

He has an encyclopedic knowledge about almost all of the cars in the game and has also made separate videos about each of them, analyzing their upgrades and customizations.

If players want an in-depth dive into everything car-related in this game, he is the perfect YouTuber to go to. He makes videos about special offers, discounts, prizes, and updates regarding different vehicles in the game which are equally good as well.

3) GhillieMaster

GhillieMaster is the best YouTuber to watch if players want to get really good at PvP in GTA Online.

He is known as the best PvP player in the GTA Online community and he posts various in-depth guides on how to become more skilled at fighting with other players. He also provides many tips, tricks, and reviews about weapons, vehicles, and different heists.

If a player is having a hard time defending themselves from other players, GhillieMaster is the go-to YouTuber to watch and listen to as his PvP guides are really useful in becoming more skilled and powerful.

4) Broughy1322

Broughy1322 is the best GTA Online YouTuber to watch for players who are interested in racing.

He is known for bringing the racing scene of Grand Theft Auto Online to the forefront and has many videos about which car has the best handling, top speed, and customizations in the context of competitive racing.

He is a proper car and racing enthusiast and his most popular series is where he looks for the fastest supercars in the game. If players want to get better at racing, they really need to be subscribed to Broughy1322.

5) Pyre realm gaming

Pyre realm gaming is the best YouTuber for players who want almost all types of information about Grand Theft Auto Online, be it about cars or PvP or creating weird experiments within the game. This channel has everything that fans can ask for.

The easiest way to describe this channel would be to say that it is the entire Grand Theft Auto Online experience packaged into a YouTube channel. From guides to in-depth reviews, his channel has it all.

Out of all his videos, "If" is one of the most popular series that he has created. In this series, he creates ridiculous and impossible scenarios in the game such as if Grand Theft Auto Online was just one lobby or if cops could use gunrunning vehicles. These videos are not only cool experiments but also a strange look into the game's mechanics and their limitations.

