5 best GTA Online cars to customize in 2022

GTA Online features way too many cars to count, and each DLC adds new whips to the game. The car community is the most excited before every DLC, and the Tuners DLC was aimed at the car crowd.

There are many great-looking cars in the game right now. Some look good in stock form, but only a few become masterpieces after customization. This article is only about cosmetic upgrades and not performance mods.

Note: The list solely reflects the opinion of the writer. The cars are in no particular order.

Best cars to customize in GTA Online 2022

5) Benefactor Schlagen GT

Only a handful of cars in the game are exact replicas of their real-life counterparts. If any car comes the closest, it has to be the Benefactor Schlagen GT. The car pays tribute to the Mercedes-AMG GT and is beautiful to look at even in its stock form. It is available at Legendary Motorsports for $1.3 million.

Once the customizations come in, it can be transformed into a completely different beast. Now, the Schlagen only gets 32 presets to play around with (including performance presets). But this isn't about the most customizable cars; it's about the best ones. There are tons of different options under Bumpers and some great exhaust options as well, and gamers can turn this into a decked-out custom build or keep it casual.

4) Karin Sultan RS

The Karin Sultan RS was 'THE' tuner car before the Tuners DLC. It was the go-to car for car enthusiasts. The car draws styling inspiration from the Lexus IS, Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 5, and Subaru Impreza. This is Benny's car in the game and can be completely transformed once the conversion is applied. The car can be bought for a meager $12K, and the transformation costs $795K.

The customization menu for this car in GTA Online is endless. Every preset has loads of options to fiddle with. This car can be truly unique in every gamer's hands. It can be whatever the driver wants it to be: a sleeper car, drift car, tuner car, rally car, etc.

3) Vapid Dominator ASP

The Vapid Dominator ASP takes the Mustang generation a step further in GTA Online. There are multiple Dominators in the game, and this is by far the best one in every aspect. The car is based on the 2000 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R. It can be bought from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1.7 million and has a trade price of $1.3 million. The vehicle can be unlocked via the LS Car Meet Rep.

Currently, this is the car with the most cosmetic customizable options in the game. The number comes up to over 200. There are 24 spoiler options alone (just for perspective). It is also one of the best muscle cars in the game right now.

2) Pfister Comet S2

Another GTA Online car from the Los Santos Tuners DLC to make this list is the Pfister Comet S2. This is a beautiful-looking car, which also comes with some great customizable options. It is based on the Porsche 911 (992), which is a magnificent car in its own right. The Comet S2 can be bought at Legendary Motorsport for $1.8 million. It has a trade price of $1.4 million which can be unlocked via Car Meet Rep.

The tuners in this game are all great and have some other great options as well. The Comet just does it all so well as it can be made to be a slick race car, a lowered and cambered drift car, a classy coupe, a tourer, and a lot more.

1) Annis Elegy Retro Custom

The Annis Elegy might not be a surprise winner here. It is regarded as the king of customizable cars by many from the car community in GTA Online. To make things sweeter, the stock car (Annis Elegy RH8) is absolutely free for players with a Social Club Account. Car fanatics have garages full of them.

The car is based on the iconic Nissan Skyline GT-R. The real-life car is a fan favorite, and the GTA rendition follows suit. The customization costs a lot on this car but still feels cheap after all that it provides. Benny charges $904K to transform the RH8 into the Retro Custom. The car has quite a bit of customization to go through, and it features some out-of-the-box options as well.

Edited by Shaheen Banu