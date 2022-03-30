Top 5 tuner cars in GTA Online as of March 2022

GTA Online's Contract DLC came out in December 2021 and featured a whole lot of content. Little did gamers know that, in the background, it also brought with it a couple of nerfs and reworks.

These nerfs were for the Los Santos Tuners DLC cars. There were no buffs, just nerfs. The meta has shifted quite a bit, and ever since, gamers have been trying to figure out the new king. This article aims to rank the cars after the nerf.

5 best tuner cars in GTA Online this month

5) Dinka RT3000

The Tuners DLC brought a lot of fan-requested cars into GTA Online, and the RT3000 is high up on that list. It gets its styling elements from the much-loved Honda S2000 in real life.

The car looks great, and Rockstar has nailed it with this one. Honda S2000 lovers all over the globe are proud. However, nostalgia apart, the car isn't too great of a performer in races. It redlines at 192 kmph (119.3.4 mph). This is not for races, but as far as drifting or car meets are concerned, it is a definite winner. The car is available at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1.7 million and a trade price of $1.2 million.

4) Karin Calico GTF

This three-door liftback coupe is based on the real-life Toyota Celica. It also brings back a lot of memories for car fanatics in GTA Online. There are tons of customization options for this as well. The nerfs from the Contract DLC actually did the Calico GTF a bunch of good as it now sits higher on the list.

The Calico GTF can go up to speeds of 195.3 kmph (121.3 mph). It is okay for racing if the driver knows exactly what to do. The Calico GTF can be picked up at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1.9 million and a trade price of $1.5 million.

3) Pfister Growler

The Pfister brand represents the Porsche brand from real life and has some great cars in its stable. The Growler is a GTA Online rendition of the very popular Porsche 718 Cayman. It is a very unique car considering all car addicts want to go for the Comet S2. It has got some interesting customizing options along with great performance.

The Growler can reach top speeds of 195.5 kmph (121.5 mph). It is available at Legendary Motorsports for $1.6 million and a trade price of $1.2 million.

2) Pfister Comet S2

GTA Online gamers in the car community were very excited during the Comet S2 week as the legendary car entered the game. This two-door sports car pays homage to the great Porsche 911 (992) and does a splendid job at that.

This is an all-round car that features great performance, customizations, and drifting capabilities. The car is available at Legendary Motorsports for $1.8 million and a trade price of $1.4 million.

1) Dinka Jester RR

The Dinka brand in the game is very popular as it features many in-game renditions of JDM (Japanese Domestic Market) cars from real life. The Jester RR brings the Toyota Supra J29/DB into the game. The Supra has been featured in many games, and GTA Online has also joined the list with the Tuners DLC.

This is, hands down, the Tuners DLC king after the nerfs came into play. The car can go up to a whopping 201.3 kmph (125 mph). The modern and aggressive lines that flow through the car also make it a great option for car addicts looking to move away from nostalgia.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu