5 of the best drift cars in GTA Online in February 2022

GTA Online's Car Community is as huge as ever and grows exponentially with each day. Car addicts, gearheads and grease monkeys are in every lobby and can be seen customizing their latest rides or simply flaunting them.

Creating custom races, organizing car meets and modding cars were common activities for every car fanatic in the game. But the Los Santos Tuners DLC changed it all.

It brought in loads of new cars, a special car meet, new customizations and a whole new car class - tuners. The new customizations also enabled players to equip their sweet rides with lower stances and low-profile tires, further enabling players to drift in GTA Online. In this article, we list the top drifting vehicles in the game as of February 2022.

GTA Online Best Drift Cars

Honorable Mentions

Drifing in GTA Online is nowhere near easy, but the Tuners DLC did help a lot with its new cars and customizations. Before getting into the top 5, here are some honorable mentions.

Dinka Jester RR: Good power and great handling.

Good power and great handling. Annis Eurors: Great understeer and low grip.

Great understeer and low grip. Pfister Growler: Very responsive and has a torqy powertrain.

Very responsive and has a torqy powertrain. Vapid Dominator GTT: Unlimited torque on demand.

Unlimited torque on demand. Vapid Dominator ASP: Very Powerful and super capable drift car.

Top 5 drift cars

#5 Vulcar Warrener HKR

Warrener HKR, a surprisingly great car to Drift in [Image via Rockstar Games]

The Warrener HKR is an awesome car and is based on the Nissan Hakotora, which is where the HKR comes from. The car is very powerful, and the high amount of torque makes it prone to frequent spinouts. This means it is perfect for drifters. The update enabled players to lower the suspension and also add camber to alter the vehicle's stance. Not only can this car drift, it looks great doing it.

The pick-up is available at Southern San Andreas Autos for $1.26 million. However, a trade price ($945,000) can be unlocked with a higher rep at the LS Car Meet.

#4 Pfister Comet S2

The Pfister Comet S2, a Tuner car through and through [Image via Pintrest]

The Comet S2 is placed in the Sports car category by default. But with the right upgrades and tuning, this car's Tuner heart really shines through. The sports classification gives it an immense amount of power, making it a great car to drift with.

Throwing on the competition suspension, lowered stance and removing the spoiler makes its even more of a beast. Long and high-speed drifts are a breeze with the S2. Players can grab the in-game Porsche 911 at the Legendary Motorsport website for $1.87 million. The trade price of $1.40 million can be unlocked with enough Reputation Points.

#3 Annis Remus

Annis Remus, a fan favorite drift car [Image via GTAForums]

Much like the Comet S2, the Remus also falls in the sports car class by default. The most noticeable difference between the two would be weight and grip. The Remus is lighter but has much more grip on tarmac. The added grip may sound like an obstacle to drifters but this enables the Remus to perform more controlled drifts.

Also, the neutral weight distribution allows the car to be less twitchy and more consistent. The Remus is available at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1.37 million and a trade price of $1.02 million.

#2 Karin Futo GTX

The Karin Futo GTX is by far the best beginner's drift car in GTA Online. It is easy to handle and has a consistent power delivery system. Drifting in the GTX is as easy as locking the steering wheel and spamming the handbrake.

Mid-drive speed boost is present but not by much, which makes it a good beginner's car. The GTX is very forgiving in the event of oversteer too. The car can be purchased at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1.19 million and the trade price is $1.59 million.

#1 Dinka RT 3000

The Dinka RT 3000 is an in-game remake of the classic Honda S2000 roadster. As far as the Tuner DLC cars are concerned, this is the absolute drift king. The insane power of this car delivers an unbelievable amount of mid-drive speed boost. This helps with performing long drifts and that too at high speeds.

This is also a great beginner's drift vehicle for GTA Online players. The car can be bought at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1.71 million or a trade price of $1.28 million.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee