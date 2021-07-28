3 best Tuners cars for racing in GTA Online 

The new Los Santos Tuners DLC has been a boon for adrenaline junkies on GTA Online. The DLC has brought a roster of sick rides into the game, all ready for the players to grab and show the others how it's done.

The racing aspect of GTA Online is one of the most popular ones in the game, right up there with the insane heists one can pull off here. The Los Santos Tuners DLC provided a major incentive for this aspect, with the introduction of some slick new rides to the game.

Ever since the DLC dropped, players have been dropping by to check out some of the best rides in GTA Online at the moment, hoping to own one or two of them. However, if they are having trouble choosing which one to go with, the list below might help.

Here are three of the fastest cars introduced with the latest GTA Online update. However, note that these cars come in a reasonably premium price range.

3 of the best cars from the GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update to own the racing tracks

Annis Euro

This iconic car from GTA San Andreas used to be one of the slower rides from the game. However, the GTA Online iteration is a premium race car with smooth handling. Priced at $1.5 million in GTA Online, the Annis Euro is quite a balanced car overall.

Dinka Jester RR

Princed at $1.97 million, the Dinka Jester RR is the second most expensive car from the GTA Online Los Santos update. It is a variation of the iconic Jester from GTA San Andreas.

More than its performance, the Dinka Jester RR has become popular because of its stylish appearance, making it suitable for customization. As for its performance, it boasts the highest top speed of all the cars introduced with the GTA Online Los Santos update.

Karin Calico GTF

This one right here is the real deal. The Calico GTF is currently the most expensive car from the GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update, with a price tag of $1.99 million.

The Calico GTF is basically the king of the streets, with its exceptional speed and acceleration paired with smooth handling. This one is arguably the fastest car in GTA Online at the moment.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod