Fastest cars in each class in GTA Online (2022)

GTA Online is a game with one of the most vehicles in it. There are many classifications, too, like commercials, coupes, supercars, muscle cars, etc. Driving in-game is a lot of fun, and players tend to buy and store multiple cars.

Online events in-game also sport races that let players compete against each other. These races are sometimes classified as well. So players need to own a car from that specific class to compete. This article talks about the fastest cars in each class.

Note: This list is based on lap times and not top speed.

Fastest Cars in GTA Online (Class-wise)

Utility Class

Utility and Speed all-in-one [Image via YouTube/Zach Houseknecht]

The Vapid Sadler takes the top spot as it is easily the fastest car in the class. It may look slow as players are not used to driving pickup trucks. In its class, however, it is miles ahead.

Vans Class

This vehicle is often used in Sale Mission [Image via The Urban Shamaness]

The Bravado Rumpo Custom beats out its contemporaries easily. The Rumpo will surely surprise a lot of GTA Online players as it can move relatively quickly for a van. The high suspension also helps it navigate offroad terrain pretty well.

Coupes Class

Beautiful and Fast [Image via Sportskeeda]

The Karin Previon blows every other coupe out of the water with its speed and excellent handling. The Tuners DLC also allows players to modify this vehicle quite a bit.

Sedans Class

One of the prettiest Sedans in GTA Online [Image via Sportskeeda]

The Schafter V12 leaves all other sedans in the dust with ease. The Schafter V12 also falls into the sports car bracket in GTA Online, but it is not anywhere close to being the fastest sports car in-game.

Compacts Class

A Very Unique Car [Image via YouTube/BlackPanthaa]

The BF Club shines in this class. This is a very quick car but only has front-wheel drive, unfortunately. The handling and acceleration are on point.

SUVs Class

A Beast in looks and performance [Image via Sportskeeda]

The Pegassi Toros handsomely beats all other SUVs. The Toros can give low-end sports cars a run for their money.

Sports Classics Class

A Classic worth its Price [Image via Sportskeeda]

The Grotti Turismo Classic narrowly beats out the Cheetah Classic when it comes to sports classics. It is not only a cool car to look at but will also help players win many races.

Offroad Class

Smooth as Silk offroad [Image via Sportskeeda]

The Maxwell Vagrant drifts into the top spot due to its immensely high acceleration, impeccable handling, and off-roading capability.

Tuners Class

The Tuners DLC brought around a new subclass in GTA Online, which is pretty popular among players. The Karin Sultan RS Classic steadily takes the top spot here. The car is quick and handles like a dream.

Muscle Cars Class

Literally Dominates Competition [Image via Sportskeeda]

The Vapid Dominator ASP growls over its contemporaries and easily comes out on top. The class has many good vehicles, but this is undoubtedly the best.

Sports Cars Class

What a Beauty! [Image via YouTube/GTA Series Video]

The Itali GTO comes out as the winner, and there is no contest here. It is a beautiful car and performs the best in circuit races. The unique suspension on this helps with curb boosting.

Super Cars Class

This class brings the Progen Emerus out on top but only by a hair. The Benefactor Krieger grabs the second spot very narrowly. The Emerus has a two-wheel drive, so it does struggle off the tarmac. The Krieger, however, is a four-wheel drive and tackles offroad with ease.

Open Wheel Cars Class

The Downforce on the BR8 is Incredible [Image via Imgur]

The Benefactor BR8 grabs the checkered flag first in this class. It beat out the second-place holder by a massive 4 seconds. This class has a dedicated audience, and the cars are very expensive. The Open Wheel cars handle the best in GTA Online.

