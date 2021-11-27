5 most thrilling GTA Online stunt races in November 2021

While many players believe GTA Online is all about shooting and heists, some would argue that the best feature in the games are the races. There are many interesting races in GTA Online, and some of the most fun ones to participate in are the stunt races.

Rockstar Games constantly adds new races to the game and many players benefit from races, as they are definitely one of the most fun ways to make money in the game.

Here is a list of the most thrilling GTA Online stunt races as of November 2021.

5 most thrilling stunt races for GTA Online players to try in November 2021

5) Transform - Odyssey

The Transform races in GTA Online are extremely fun, as players get to race in a variety of vehicles. The stunt race in Odyssey might just be the most chaotic of all.

In this race, players use the Mallard, Seashark, Manchez and Ruiner 2000 to go neck and neck with each other. These incredible vehicles and the beautiful track are the reasons why the race is so popular with gamers.

4) Transform - Vinewood Thrills

The Vinewood Thrills doesn't feature a very long track, but the fact that players get to race using several fun vehicles is what makes it so good.

The race is extremely chaotic and takes players through many beautiful scenes. The track also takes players through the Vinewood sign in a notably expensive vehicle.

3) Stunt - Maze Bank Ascent

The Maze Bank Ascent takes place in Downtown, where players must dodge all kinds of obstacles to make it to the finishline. This race was one of the original stunt races added to GTA Online during the Cunning Stunts update.

In this race, players are restricted to using only the Tropos Rallye and Omnis, as long as the custom car setting isn't turned on.

2) RC - Beach Please

One of the coolest stunt races in GTA Online is the RC style Beach Please. In this race, players need to race remote controlled cars in a beachside stunt track.

Nothing gets as chaotic in GTA Online as an RC race, a type that's been part of the multiplayer game for a very long time. Beach Please essentially modifies the same concept into a more advanced race, featuring more interesting layouts and fleshed out maps. There are many terrains to traverse through in this race and it is not an easy one to master.

1) Vinewood Downhill

The Vinewood downtown race is a classic stunt race from the earlier days of GTA Online. Players need to navigate the upper class areas of Los Santos and also take a short trip to the mountainside, for a different view.

The race features both narrow and open roads, which makes it tricky for players to race in. There are many obstacles in the race and the gigantic hamster wheel is a particular highlight for this course.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider