GTA Online player lands a massive plane on the Maze Bank building, only for it to be bombed out

GTA Online Redditor u/Rickk020 uploaded a video on Reddit that has caught the community's attention. He posted a video of him landing a Titan on the top of the Maze Bank building. Everyone who plays GTA Online knows of this challenging task that players do for fun.

u/Rickk020 successfully landed his plane on the top of Maze Bank Tower building which is a very difficult task, especially with a large aircraft such as the Titan. After watching that, one of the grievers from the lobby decided to explode his plane.

Grievers are nothing new to GTA Online. The clip demonstrates just how nosy some players are when others are going about their way. This clip got a lot of traction because most of the community has experienced a scenario where they have tried to do something without disturbing other players, only to get killed.

GTA Online Redditor's plane gets bombed by griever on the top of Maze Bank

This video shows just how difficult it is for players to play GTA Online without getting killed by another player. After watching the clip, many players from the community reacted as something similar must have happened to them too. The post received 2.4k upvotes and 176 comments, many from players who have experienced a similar scenario.

Reddit Reactions

Redditor u/ChitoEatingACheeto commented, "Trying to have fun in my free roam session? Sorry buddy, but this K/D ratio ain't gonna increase itself." as a cocky comment about how griefers just care about the K/D ratio in the game. This comment was felt by the community and received 328 upvotes and 19 replies.

One of the players to reply to the aforementioned comment was u/_CANZUK_, who made a sarcastic comment saying, "Just 19 more people and his kd will increase by 0.01!!! Can't you see how important that is!?!??! 😤😤😤😤". u/_CANZUK_ pointed out how such kills don't contribute to K/D ratios in the game and sarcastically stated that it is an important thing to do.

Another popular comment on the post was made by u/Vidiotsyndrome, who has definitely been in this situation as he commented, "ALWAYS.....even if you're not flying a weaponized aircraft...". The Redditor seems to have been shot down quite a few times by other players while flying a non-weaponized aircraft. He never meant to be a threat to anyone while minding his own business, but griefers have often taken him down.

Redditor u/Bloodsteyn wittily commented, "Griefers will Grief," which is his version of the phrase "haters will hate." This comment received 36 upvotes.

Also Read

Many such things happen in GTA Online, and all players take these incidents to the Reddit page. While it might seem annoying, such occurrences capture the true essence of GTA Online.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far